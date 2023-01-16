President Brain Fog Strike Again! Sings Happy Birth to...Whom?

I have a dream: that President Dementia stops humiliating us on the world stage.

Biden bombed like a B-52 at a celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, when he thought he’d sing “Happy Birthday” to Arndrea, the wife of Martin Luther King III.

It seems Biden forgot her first name, or perhaps he truly thought it was “Vahvah.”

Joe Biden sings Happy Birthday to Arndrea Waters King, but he forgets her name entirely. pic.twitter.com/YQm5ddX1fI — TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 16, 2023

FACT-O-RAMA! When singing “Happy Birthday” to someone it is wise to know their first name. In Biden’s case, he could have at least sung “Mrs. King,” but improv skills are not found on Joe Biden’s resume.

This is not the first boner Biden has pulled during his presidency. Let’s take a look at some of President Gaffe Factory’s greatest hits.

Brandon Let’s Go

Biden ripped a royal fart when talking to Camilla Parker Bowles, the wife of then-Prince, now King Charles of England.

Holy Sh*t

President Dementia is rumored to have dropped a crab cake in his shorts when hanging with the pope.

Folks, if this were a competition, Biden just won 1st Place since, like, the dawn of time. Let’s be honest: no matter how old you get, none of you are going to poop your pants at a more embarrassing time, in a more embarrassing place, than at the Vatican in front of the pope. pic.twitter.com/yhvlLHQkVv — Daddy Warpig (@DaddyWarpig) November 2, 2021

Where’s Jackie?

Biden called out for Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski—eight weeks after releasing a statement mourning her death.

“Representative Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie?” Biden asked as he looked around the room. “I think she was going to be here.”

The Great Negro

Biden dropped this “N” bomb while laying a wreath at Arlinton National Cemetary.

“I’ve adopted the attitude of the great Negro, at the time, pitcher in the Negro leagues, went on to become a great pitcher in the pros, in the Major League Baseball after Jackie Robinson. His name was Satchel Paige.”

Lying, Dog-faced Pony Soldier

Biden has been busted for decades for spewing codswallop—sometimes about his civil rights “arrests”—that never happened. But that didn’t keep him from repeating the lie yet again in January 2022. He also claimed he was “raised” in a black church but no one remembers him being there.

After almost two years of Biden in the White House, watching him wreck “Happy Birthday” isn’t a shock.

As then-President Obama once quipped, “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f*ck things up.”