Biden Claims He Got Arrested During the Civil Rights Movement

Who knew that the man who pretends to be president of the United States had such an arrest record? Old Joe Biden has claimed that he was once arrested in South Africa while trying to visit Nelson Mandela, and on Tuesday, Biden revealed for the first time ever that he had been arrested during the civil rights movement. The way Joe is going, pretty soon he will have kidnapped the Lindbergh baby.

Biden made his latest claim of running afoul of the cops in a speech at Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University, where he was trying to strike an inspirational tone about why it’s so important to allow for voter fraud on a grand scale. “This is the moment,” Biden said in the hectoring tone he adopts in moments of high emotion, “to decide to defend our elections, to defend our democracy.”

It’s a republic, Joe, not a democracy, but never mind. Practically every day now, Democrat leaders warn that “our democracy” is in imminent peril from the possibility that people will not vote for the candidates they approve of. The deep threat to “our democracy” is that Democrats will lose the House and Senate in 2022 and the presidency in 2024.

True to the practice of all Democrat leaders today, Biden framed the cynical effort to allow voting without ID, mail-in voting, and all manner of other invitations to fraud as a noble struggle for civil rights in the line of Dr. Martin Luther King. He continued: “And if you do that,” that is, fight against election integrity, “you will not be alone. That’s because the struggle to protect voting rights has never been borne by one group alone. We saw Freedom Riders of every race. Leaders of every faith marching arm in arm. And, yes, Democrats and Republicans in Congress of the United States and in the presidency.” Old Joe, what a uniter!

Biden then struck a stance of faux-humility. “I did not live the struggle of Douglass, Tubman, King, Lewis, Goodman, Chaney, and Schwerner, and countless others — known and unknown. I did not walk in the shoes of generations of students who walked these grounds. But I walked other grounds. Because I’m so damn old, I was there as well.” As the crowd laughed, Biden added: “You think I’m kidding, man. It seems like yesterday the first time I got arrested. Anyway —.” Biden broke off there as the crowd laughed some more, cheating us out of an account of how he and Corn Pop marched across the Edmund Pettis Bridge under heavy sniper fire.

It was yet another lie to add to Biden’s half-century of half-truths, distortions, and cynical bending of the facts, and his second involving an arrest that never happened. On Feb. 11, 2020, Biden said: “This day, 30 years ago, Nelson Mandela walked out of prison and entered into discussions about apartheid. I had the great honor of meeting him. I had the great honor of being arrested with our U.N. ambassador on the streets of Soweto trying to get to see him on Robbens Island.” Five days after that, he claimed that Mandela himself had marveled that Biden went to such lengths to see him: “After he [Mandela] got free and became president, he came to Washington and came to my office. He threw his arms around me and said, ‘I want to say thank you.’ I said, ‘What are you thanking me for, Mr. President?’ He said: ‘You tried to see me. You got arrested trying to see me.’”

None of that was true, as Biden admitted shortly thereafter. It made no difference. The establishment media was so avid to destroy Donald Trump and install any other living human being (Biden just barely qualified) in the Oval Office that Old Joe was forgiven the Mandela claim and his whole history of playing fast and loose with the facts. It is obvious, of course, that if Trump had fabricated a similar tall tale, we would never have heard the end of it.

So now we have exactly what the political and media elites wanted: their puppet is in the White House, and to no one’s surprise, he continues to lie with impunity about his record. He has been doing this for decades. Biden’s lying ended his presidential campaign in 1988, but other than that it has never caused him any serious damage. Nor will it now. Since he is almost never held accountable for it, one thing is certain: Biden will soon enough tell yet another whopper.