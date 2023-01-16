‘Intifada’: U of Michigan Protestors Call for Islamic ‘Revolution’ Against Israel

When it comes to choosing between condoning Palestinian terrorism and condemning anti-Semitic rhetoric and violence, the left usually chooses to support the Palestinians. For instance, Fox News reported on Jan. 14 that students at the University of Michigan held a protest this past week where they called for “Intifada,” or violent revolution against Israel.

Fox said clips of the protest showed the students screaming, “Intifada, Intifada! Long live the Intifada!” The call came out of repeated attempts by Palestinians to take over Israel violently, starting in the late 1980s. “There is only one solution!” a female marcher chanted, to which other protesters responded, “Intifada! Revolution!” The protesters also shouted the call to arms that expresses the Palestinian determination to wipe Israel off the map entirely: “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!” Palestine has never existed as a (Muslim) nation, of course, but why learn facts before holding hysterical protests?

Fox said that the anti-Semitic student protesters, who waved Palestinian flags and shrieked into bullhorns, were protesting a visit from Vice President Kamala Harris to the Ann Arbor, Mich., campus. Harris was giving “a speech on climate policy, and student activism.”

Since the U.S. government is officially allied with Israel, Fox explained, students marched in front of the building where Harris gave her talk. They chanted, “Not another nickel, not another dime, no more money for Israel’s crimes.”

The ironic part is that the Biden administration is more sympathetic to Palestine than Israel. Biden has boasted about giving millions of dollars in funding to the terrorist-supporting Palestinians, and his administration recently gave an Israeli artifact to the Palestinian Authority. Furthermore, the Palestinian Authority is largely beholden to and supportive of terrorist groups like Hamas.

As Alan Dershowitz explained for PragerU that Israel has a very legal founding, and Palestinians cannot rightfully claim the land. Furthermore, Palestinians committed 3,700 terrorist attacks against Israel just in the first six months of 2022, as reported by JihadWatch.

But American leftists—particularly young woke activists—seem too often to let emotion, not facts, drive their ideology.