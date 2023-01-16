Dem Congresswoman: Gas Stove Ban Still on the Table

Oh, you thought the Biden administration wasn’t going to come for your gas stove anymore? Think again. According to Rep. Shontel Brown (D-Ohio), an all-out ban on gas stoves is still very much possible—despite claims to the contrary from the Biden administration.

MSNBC’s Lindsey Reiser gave Rep. Brown the opportunity to confirm that a ban on gas stoves is truly off the table—as Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) chairman Alexander Hoehn-Saric claimed last week after widespread outrage—but she ultimately admitted that a ban is still a possibility.

“Now, we’re not going to the extreme of banning gas stoves, but what we want to do is educate,” Brown claimed. “And what we also want to do is make sure that we are informing people so that they can make the adjustments and the modifications, making sure that their windows are open, their homes are properly ventilated, bringing this to their attention so we can deal with the disparities that have come as a result of gas stoves in marginalized communities.”

“But you’re not calling for a ban, Congresswoman,” Reiser asked to clarify.

“I’m not calling for a ban. I am a proud user of a gas stove. But I would not go that far. I think that is the very, very, very, very last resort and one that I think we wouldn’t need to get to if we implement the steps of, again, informing people, going on an education crusade, if you will, and also implementing some warning labels as it relates to gas stoves when people are purchasing them so that they know what some of the dangers are as it relates to gas stoves.”

So, Brown clearly said the quiet part out loud here. Banning gas stoves is absolutely still on the table. Of course, Brown also admitted that the main reason she wouldn’t want to ban gas stoves is that she owns one herself. “But as a proud gas stove user, that would not be one of the things that I would—that I would want to impose on people like myself.”

Somehow, I suspect that if a ban were implemented, there’d be exceptions written for Brown and other entitled Democrats who think rules are only for the little people.

But make no mistake about it; Brown admitted that a ban on gas stoves is still possible, even if a last resort. Considering how Democrats believe that minorities aren’t even capable of getting state IDs, are we really expected to believe that they honestly think an information campaign on the “dangers” of gas stoves will be enough to protect “marginalized” communities from them?