The Morning Briefing: Growing Impotence of Old Media on Display At WaPo and CNN+

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Olmec people would lure enemies into a false sense of security with a delightful three-bean salad.

For the longest time during the darkest pandemic days, I was lamenting the fact that we were dealing with slight variations on the same three news stories every day. Well, the variety is most definitely back. On Monday, Athena wrote about a dude trying to smuggle some cooked bat steaks into the country. In yesterday’s Insanity Wrap, VodkaPundit covered the Tucker Testicle Tanning story that’s been all the rage.

This newsletter is a lot more fun to write when things like that are going on.

There are a couple of media stories this week that are of particular interest to me, since writing about the hacks in the MSM is kind of my thing.

The first is the swirling toilet known as CNN+, which Matt wrote about:

CNN+, the troubled subscription-based streaming service from the equally troubled CNN, has had a devastatingly embarrassing launch, and it looks like it will probably be killed soon—an undeniable act of mercy, saving the pathetic service from a slow and painful death. According to Axios, “Warner Bros. Discovery has suspended all external marketing spend for CNN+ and has laid off CNN’s longtime chief financial officer as it weighs what to do with the subscription streaming service moving forward.”

The subscription service is averaging about as many daily users as a dirty bathroom in a small-town diner. It’s not even a month old and the higher-ups are ready to bail. This failure reflects directly on CNN, of course. The once-respected news network has been hemorrhaging viewers for years, having devolved into bad self-parody in the Trump and post-Trump era.

It’s almost impossible to put a finger on who its core audience is now. My guess is that it’s just other CNN employees who aren’t at work at the time.

The other story is the Taylor Lorenz/Washington Post saga that was another item from Stephen’s Insanity Wrap, and which Megan uses as a rallying cry:

Since Libs of TikTok is under assault by corporate media and a particularly wretched garbage person named Taylor Lorenz (who had the nerve to cry to the media just a week ago about how awful online harassment is), I think it’s time we all stepped up our game. Libs of TikTok cannot carry the burden of Groomer Patrol alone. Finding groomer teachers and exposing them is a job that all of us can do. It’s incredibly easy because the #LGBTQTeachers and #gayteachers of TikTok are incredibly stupid. They post publicly available videos of themselves saying and doing outrageous and inappropriate things. Lorenz and the Washington Post insinuated that Libs of TikTok is a “hate movement” that seeks to keep the outrage machine going on the right. I refuse to link the doxxing article. Lorenz and the Washington Post can suck eggs.

In days of yore, if a media giant like WaPo let one of its toxic filth merchants like Lorenz smear a blogger or social media personality, the little guys would have stood a chance.

Here in the Year of Our Lord 2022, media giants have lost some power in their punches, and the little guys (or gal in this case) aren’t as small as we used to be.

In fact, as my colleague, Nick Arama wrote at RedState, the attempted hit piece by WaPo and its execrable shrieking harridan Lorenz has been a bit of a publicity boon for Libs of TikTok.

It is important to acknowledge that corporate, mainstream media is losing the stranglehold it once had on the information flow in this country. It may not be happening as quickly as we’d like but it is happening. The decline is more obvious at CNN but the network is still playing with AT&T’s $134 billion, so it can be on life-support for a long time.

Or it can decide to stop being a clown car and start doing real news again.

Yeah, I’m not waiting for that to happen either.

We keep fighting the good fight here with the help of our VIP friends. They get to enjoy gems like my latest podcast (link below), which encourages liberals to keep wearing masks because their faces bother me. Take a walk on the uncensored wild side with us. Subscribe here and use the promo code FAKENEWS to receive a 25% discount.

And we can all take comfort in the fact that more people will read this today than will watch anything on CNN+.

Everything Isn’t Awful

This toddler’s adorable reaction to seeing her grandma at the train station is everything 😍 https://t.co/riK5CyCKac pic.twitter.com/9K0Lfp6j3j — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 20, 2022

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Insanity Wrap: Everyone Is Going Nuts Over Tucker’s Testicle Tanning

Wut? Former Twitter CEO on Anti-CNN Tirade Defends the Last Guy You’d Expect – Tucker Carlson

DeSantis Deploys Flame Thrower and Goes After Twitter Board

Illegal Immigrants From Mexican Drug Cartel Nabbed With 20K Fentanyl Pills Near Detroit

We’re All Libs of TikTok Now — Get On Groomer Patrol

Insufficiently Woke Environmental Group Struggles With Accusations of Transphobia

#ClownWorld: Left Calls for an End to ‘Gun Violence’ THEN Gives Shopping Mall Mass Shooter $25K Bond and House Arrest

How Did Obama Keep From Laughing?

Guess Who Attended the White House Easter Egg Roll?

CNN+ Is on Its Deathbed and I Can’t Stop Laughing

Here Are 19 Reasons Why the Left Wants to Destroy the Libs of TikTok Twitter Account

WATCH: Biden Says He Wasn’t ‘Allowed’ to Read to Kids at Easter Egg Roll

Is This How Biden Is Going to Handle the Massive Surge of Illegals at the Border?

Some on the Left Are Worried That the Transgender Craze Has Gone ‘Too Far’

It was a team effort. Who Lost Biden’s Presidency?

Stossel. Uber Clueless

Check Out the Classic Books School Librarians Want to Remove From Reading Lists

Townhall Mothership

LOCK HER UP. Watchdog Says Psaki’s Criticism of Fox’s Peter Doocy Violated Government Ethics

Maryland School District to Prohibit Pride Flag After Teachers Were Allegedly ‘Bullied’ Into Displaying Them

BREAKING: DOJ Will Appeal Ruling Nixing Federal Mask Mandates

Don’t Let Democrats Get a Free Pass for Suddenly Caring About the Self-Inflicted Border Crisis

Armed robbers now targeting Bay Area mountain bikers

Cam&Co. GOA explains what the left gets wrong on “ghost guns”

La Mesa City Council votes down mandatory storage law

This NY Times story about a Chinese grandmother being murdered in the street is missing a few details

Some teens who make gender identity decisions involving surgery have regrets

Russian oligarch: 90% of Russians hate this “crazy war” — and Putin needs a face-saving out

Parent Dresses up as Easter Bunny, Hands out Eggs Filled With Condoms at Elementary School

Washington Post Digs an Even Deeper Hole in Response to Backlash Against Taylor Lorenz

Burn it all down. UCLA Stocks Its Men’s Restrooms With Tampons

Get him a diaper. Paul Krugman predicts those wearing KN95s will soon be facing harassment and even violence

Hot take: Nate Silver effectively says that surgeons can just drop their masks

Valerie Jarrett will continue to wear a mask in her car no matter what non-scientists say

VIP

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 176: Hey Ugly Libs—Please Do Keep Your Masks On

Number of Suspected Terrorists Caught at Border Since Biden Took Office Keeps Growing

I Don’t Believe Biden Will Run In 2024, and Neither Should You

America Owes Greg Abbott a Debt of Gratitude

You Won’t Believe Who Some GOP Donors Want to Run Against Trump in 2024

The Year That America’s Enemies Were Humbled

GOLD Hating on Free Speech

Around the Interwebz

Netflix & Live Sports? Ted Sarandos Says Streamer Would Need To Find Revenue & Profit Stream Before Kicking Off Move, Talks Up ‘F1: Drive To Survive’

I will never outgrow chuckling at this. Sending a probe to Uranus labeled as top priority by space science community

How Charlie Chaplin Changed Paternity Laws in America

Smells Like Onion

Study: Best Method Of Surviving Layoffs Remains Playing Dead As HR Rounds Corner https://t.co/VsgUL3PkJy pic.twitter.com/KB3wczGUF0 — The Onion (@TheOnion) April 19, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery