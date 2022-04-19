America Owes Greg Abbott a Debt of Gratitude

It was immediately apparent that the Biden administration had no interest in securing the border, that it would in fact throw the gates wide open and rake in government-dependent potential Democrat voters with both hands every day it was permitted to do so.

Greg Abbott is the governor of Texas, the state arguably most impacted by Biden’s despicable abdication of his responsibility to protect Americans. Abbott is also a Republican and a patriot. While his hands are tied by federal law in many respects, he has nonetheless devised and enacted several effective ways to fight back.

Democrats can scoff and the media can refuse to cover Abbott’s moves to protect his state and his country, but over time his efforts are adding up and effectively slowing a portion of the otherwise unimpeded invasion. Let’s revisit what the hero governor has been up to as he works to stem the tide.

Building the Wall

As soon as it took power, the Biden administration immediately halted work on Trump’s big, beautiful border wall. On June 16, 2021, Gov. Abbott announced Texas would take up the work. His administration soon posted a website where people could go to check the project status, and after six months of planning and awarding contracts, construction began. The latest status report says the first 1.7-mile section of border wall is proceeding on schedule. This may seem like a drop in the bucket compared to the 458 miles president Trump built, but Abbott had to start from scratch. After all, Rome wasn’t built in a day, but they were laying bricks every hour.

Americans are invited to donate to the Texas fund for border wall construction. Texas’s fortification of the border benefits all Americans, and I highly recommend tossing a few shekels to the over $55 million already raised.

Additional Physical Barriers

In preparation for the Biden administration’s expected catastrophic lifting of public health Title 42, which currently allows the DHS to expel some border crossers immediately, Abbott directed additional barriers to be placed in the path of the expected onslaught. “[Texas Department of Public Safety] DPS and the Texas Military Department (TMD) are preparing additional boat blockades, deploying razor-wire at low-water crossings and high-traffic areas, and installing container blockades to stem the flow of illegal crossings,” the governor’s office said in a statement.

State Border Controls and Agreements with Mexican Governors

Frustrated with the number of illegals entering the country over trans-national bridges, Abbott took the controversial step of instructing the Texas Department of Public Safety to conduct safety inspections of all commercial vehicles entering from Mexico — one of the few legal tools he has at the state level. The move ground traffic to a halt and backed up miles of angry truckers into Mexican border towns. Produce spoiled, tempers flared, and cartel members even burned several trucks, but the disruption pressured Mexican officials to do more on their side of the border to prevent illegal immigration. On Friday, Abbott inked his fourth agreement with a Mexican border governor, Tamaulipas Gov. Cabeza De Vaca. The agreements provide for enhanced security measures that will help prevent illegal immigration and otherwise improve the flow of traffic over Rio Grande crossings.

Arrests

Abbott has stepped up law enforcement efforts, arresting and jailing illegal aliens who commit crimes in Texas. According to a Thursday press release, “multi-agency efforts have led to more than 233,000 migrant apprehensions, along with more than 13,600 criminal arrests — and more than 11,000 felony charges. Over 3,700 weapons and almost $30 million in currency have been seized. In the fight against fentanyl, DPS has seized over 298 million lethal doses throughout the state.” Aliens are arrested for crimes including trespassing, drug smuggling, weapons charges, human trafficking, and smuggling illegals into the country.

Buses to Washington, D.C.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki may scoff at Abbott’s plan to bus willing illegals to Washington, D.C., and call it a “publicity stunt,” but bus number seven is on its way as of now. Some of these buses carry fewer than ten migrants while others transport as many as 30. But every one of those transported aliens is one less indigent person for whom Texans will have to pay medical bills and is one less unlicensed and uninsured driver they could fall victim to. It’s a brilliant move to relentlessly deposit more and more needy migrants in the seats of blue power, so citizens can get a taste of the social costs they thoughtlessly dump on Texans.

Also for Our VIPs: Another Bus Full of Illegals Arrives in D.C. as Border Inspections Ease

America owes Gov. Abbott a great, big thank-you. He is marshaling the will and the resources to do the job the delinquents in the White House are criminally, reprehensibly refusing to do.

I’m not sure which I like better: DeSantis-Abbott ’24 or Abbott-DeSantis ’24.