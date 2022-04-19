ClownWorld: Left Calls for an End to 'Gun Violence' THEN Gives Shopping Mall Mass Shooter $25K Bond and House Arrest

Despite their incessant whining about “gun violence,” South Carolina lefties let a shopping mall mass shooter out of jail on a $25,000 bond. Fourteen people were wounded in the “festival of lead,” nine of whom were shot.

Jewayne M. Price, 22, skated out of jail after turning himself in and giving the gun, which he can’t legally carry but did anyway, to the police. His lawyer claims that these are the reasons for the low bond.

Jewayne Price, a suspect in a South Carolina mall shooting Saturday, which left 14 wounded, has been released on house arrest and ordered to wear an ankle monitor after a judge set a $25,000 surety bond.

ARE. YOU. KIDDING. ME. ??? 🤬 pic.twitter.com/lxyf85Q2Va — MN MAGA GIRL 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@MNFARMGIRL45) April 18, 2022

FACT-O-RAMA! Despite record violence, Timothy Simpkins walked free after spending almost a whopping 24 hours in jail. He is accused of shooting three people in his high school. His mom threw him a party when he got home. #MotherOfTheYear

Price has been hit with additional charges, which now include nine counts of aggravated assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and attempted murder, as well as his initial charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol.

“We catch people, they serve a little bit of time, they get out and they get right back doing what they normally do and that’s [to] commit crimes,” Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott declared at a press conference. “The criminal justice system needs to do better.”

To recap, a man shot nine people, and he went home on “house arrest.” That should teach people not to shoot up our shopping malls, right? Not in Clown World.

UPDATE: Jewayne Price was denied bail Tuesday afternoon. It was not immediately clear if this was the same judge that gave him the $25,000 bond.

Shortly after the South Carolina shooting, we saw another mall shooting, this one in Houston. This is the second shooting at this mall in less than a month.

Welcome to Houston. This is at their premier shopping mall known as The Galleria pic.twitter.com/hP7IrGgqWS — Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) April 17, 2022

FACT-O-RAMA! Fifteen people were shot, one fatally, at a rap concert two weeks ago. Maybe now is not a good time to let mass shooters walk free.

The left will continue to moan about “gun violence” despite allowing shooters to skate out of jail nationwide, especially in Democrat-dominated outhouses like Chicago and New York City.

Chicago has seen 769 shootings thus far this year. Chicago’s Marxist Mayor, Lori Lightfoot, thinks that gun buy-back programs are a “bold, new initiative” despite decades of buy-back programs, and despite evidence that they don’t work.

The data below comes from a recent study on the efficacy of gun buy-back programs:

Gun buyback programs (GBPs), which use public funds to purchase civilians’ privately-owned

firearms, aim to reduce gun violence. However, next to nothing is known about their effects on firearm-related crime or deaths. Using data from the National Incident Based Reporting System, we find no evidence that GBPs reduce gun crime. Given our estimated null findings, with 95 percent confidence, we can rule out decreases in firearm-related crime of greater than 1.3 percent during the year following a buyback. Using data from the National Vital Statistics System, we also find no evidence that GBPs reduce suicides or homicides where a firearm was involved. These results call into question the efficacy of city gun buyback programs in their current form.

Put succinctly, a criminal can use a gun to garner WAY more money by robbing people than he can in a $100 buy-back program.

If gun buy-back stunts are futile, and letting criminals walk is CLEARLY dangerous, what has the left REALLY done to combat what they call “gun violence”? Nothing. The left doesn’t care that record numbers of people are getting ventilated at shopping malls and rap concerts. It’s all part of the plan. The left wants YOUR guns.

The commie surge to take YOUR weapons is on. Fight BACK, patriot! Become a PJ Media VIP Member TODAY. Keep conservative news flowing to you. The pinkos have PJ Media in their sights. Click HERE and keep the news flowing!