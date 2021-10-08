Suspect in Texas High School Mass Shooting Released From Jail One Day After Students and Teacher Shot

Alleged Texas high school mass shooter Timothy Simpkins has walked out of jail after having his meager $75,000 bond posted.

Simpkins is accused of shooting at least three people last Wednesday after a fight. He allegedly used a .45-caliber handgun, a weapon he supposedly did not legally own. He is being charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a gun.

He is accused of shooting the kid he fought with, as well as a teacher and another student. Another person was somehow injured in the fracas. Everyone is expected to survive.

#BREAKING: Police and emergency services responding to active shooter at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas pic.twitter.com/im7qIGutRR — I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) October 6, 2021

It should be remembered that Kyle Rittenhouse spent several months in jail and was released on $2 million bail after allegedly shooting three people in self-defense with a gun he was legally allowed to carry.

Some of the January 6 prisoners have been languishing in solitary confinement, some for almost eight months, with no bond or bail offered by judges. Some have been charged with violent crimes. None of them shot anyone.

FACT-O-RAMA! The difference between bond and bail: People arrested and granted bond only need 10% of the bond amount, which is paid to a bond company that supplies the rest of the money. Bail needs to be paid in full. The 10% of the bond is non-returnable. Bail money can be returned if the suspect shows up for trial.

Here is a video of Timothy Simpkins in the fight that preceded the shooting:

Timothy, the shooter at #ArlingtonTX is the one in white. Posted by friends at Timberview now pic.twitter.com/gAdnHx453r — dom. (@itsdominictoo) October 6, 2021

Simpkins’ family has a lot of excuses as to why their son shot at least three people. It seems he was bullied for having nice things that other students didn’t have (like a gun?).

They also claim his father was beaten to death and Simpkins feared the same thing might happen to him.

“There are numerous school shootings that have occurred across this country which are tragic,” Simpkins’ lawyer, Kim T Cole, told reporters. “All school shootings are tragic. However, in this situation, this was not someone who was just out to go and shoot a school and had made up their mind and said ‘You know hey I’m upset and I’m just going to shoot anyone I see.’”

No word yet on how or where Simpkins acquired the gun.

Simpkins’ mother and grandmother released the following statement on Facebook.