Like True Commies, the Democrats Create Crime Then Use Crime Stats to Take Our Guns

This Crime Wave Brought to You by Democrats

Democrats love mass shootings. It’s their best chance at taking away our guns. We saw it happen in Australia back in 1996 when some wackjob killed 35 people and Australians HANDED OVER THEIR firearms — 700,000 or so to be exact, because, you know, safety, I guess…?

As you have probably heard, a mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif. left six people dead and 15 more wounded. The story isn’t getting a ton of traction because the shooter is most likely not Muslim or white. The media loves when the shooter is a Muslim because terror attacks keep people focused on the news. Lefty media will drag out a mass shooting when the shooter is white because it backs up the lie that most mass shooters are angry, drooling white guys in NRA hats.

Weird. It happened after a rap concert.https://t.co/qnKKFzN3qu — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) April 4, 2022

That’s right, a lie. As I’ve reported, no less than 67% of mass shooters are black. Most people don’t realize that fact because the Pravda press perpetuates the myth that mass shooters are white dudes who got fired from Denny’s. When people hear “mass shooting,” they assume a white guy flipped out and blazed up a McDonald’s. Democrats want you to believe that. Sure, you heard about the Sacramento shooting, but did you hear about the 11 people who were shot the day before at rapper Big Boogie’s concert in Texas? I didn’t until just now. I’ve never even heard of Big Boogie. I wonder why the media ignored that story? Awww we know! Let’s put it this way, no MAGA hats were recovered at the crime scene.

FACT-O-RAMA! Stalin, Castro, Mao, and Pol Pot took guns away from their people before slaughtering them. Biden wants to take your guns too. Why? Because he’s a communist and that’s what commies do.

This is how it works: the Democrats let criminals out of jail and then got rid of bail laws to keep them out. They defunded police departments nationwide. Criminals do what criminals do; they shoot people. When there is a mass shooting, Democrats say, “Look! Another mass shooting! Let’s take guns from law-abiding people!”

And before the bodies in Sacramento were cold, Gropey Joe Biden started talking about grabbing guns.

NEW: White House issues statement from Pres. Biden on mass shooting in Sacramento: "Today, America once again mourns for another community devastated by gun violence." https://t.co/KADHFZt49L pic.twitter.com/HmUnGAX4Fx — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 4, 2022

To put it bluntly, those Sacramento shooting victims are collateral damage to Democrats communists. The means justify the end. Let criminals shoot people until the public is so scared that we give up our weapons. Vlad Lenin would be proud.

Democrats will be the first people to scream that there were 693 mass shootings in 2021. What they won’t tell you is 1) most of them weren’t due to “white nationalists” and 2) their policies, including defunding police departments, letting criminals walk out of jail, and dumping bail laws are largely responsible for the crime wave killing record numbers of Americans, most of whom are minorities.

FACT-O-RAMA! Bill De Blasio inherited a safe and prosperous New York City. He and Andrew Cuomo gutted the Big Apple in record time. It was intentional. Ditto Chicago, Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles …you get the point.

I have a plan that I am sure will cut down on the number of shootings: put criminals in jail and keep them there. Does that plan make me “racist?” Quite the contrary: my plan saves the lives of minorities.

Check out this prescient video from “Jokes and a Point.” Because of Democrats, we can’t have nice things.

As of this writing, 649 Chicagoans have caught a case of “lead poisoning” thus far in 2022, and 121 have died. More collateral damage for the Democrats to use to steal our guns.

The commie push is on folks. They are allowing people to die so they can use the deaths to take our weapons. Fight back.