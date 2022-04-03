BREAKING: Mass Shooting in Sacramento Leaves Six Dead, Fifteen Wounded

Downtown Sacramento erupted in what may have been automatic gunfire on early Sunday morning as at least one gunman opened fire and left a trail of bodies, blood, and broken glass over a two-block area.
Police have yet to sort out exactly what happened, and no motive has been confirmed by police. What we do know is that six people are dead and between 10 and 15 people are in area hospitals.
A fight may have preceded the gunfire.
BREAKING:🚨 USA: Multiple people k!IIed and injured in mass shooting incident in downtown Sacramento, California; sound of automatic gunfire captured on amateur video pic.twitter.com/aHwco0UZG6
— OSINT Updates 🚨 (@OsintUpdates) April 3, 2022
Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background. Video showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene.
Berry Accius of Sacramento’s Voice of the Youth said he came to the area at about 2:30 a.m. and found a “chaotic” scene.
“A lot of victims with blood, just watching some of the families that didn’t know if their loved one was alive, running, trying to figure out what was happening, people distraught, people discombobulated,” Accius said. “It was just horrific.”
The scene of the shooting is packed with restaurants and bars. It leads to the Golden One Center, where the Sacramento Kings play basketball.
The “Blame Game” is already well underway.
2021- Sacramento, more than 200 people shot & 57 homicides – the highest rate in 15 years.
Criminal "justice reform" the past decade shortened sentences and reduced prison inmate populations.
Add in sanctuary for illegals with a Democrat for mayor & this was predictable. https://t.co/6HqPnJVJW6
— "B"… Editor-in-Chief of WTFQ 2012BNEWS (@2012BNEWS) April 3, 2022
This mass shooting in Sacramento is brought to you by the republican party and the bastards at the NRA terrorist organization.
— Matt 🇺🇦 (@mattgalb99) April 3, 2022
As the great American philosopher, The Scarecrow, reminds us, “People without brains do an awful lot of talking, don’t they?”
(Watch this space for further updates as more information becomes available.)