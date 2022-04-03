BREAKING: Mass Shooting in Sacramento Leaves Six Dead, Fifteen Wounded

Downtown Sacramento erupted in what may have been automatic gunfire on early Sunday morning as at least one gunman opened fire and left a trail of bodies, blood, and broken glass over a two-block area.

Police have yet to sort out exactly what happened, and no motive has been confirmed by police. What we do know is that six people are dead and between 10 and 15 people are in area hospitals.

A fight may have preceded the gunfire.

BREAKING:🚨 USA: Multiple people k!IIed and injured in mass shooting incident in downtown Sacramento, California; sound of automatic gunfire captured on amateur video pic.twitter.com/aHwco0UZG6 — OSINT Updates 🚨 (@OsintUpdates) April 3, 2022

