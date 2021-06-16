Eleven Mass Shootings in Four Days, Who Is Responsible? Surprise, Mr. President!

Shoot ’em Up

The U.S. had a staggering 11 mass shootings in the last four days and 35 shootings from June 1 to June 15, 11:59 p.m. Shootings are up almost 40% from 2020, which saw a record-breaking 600+ shootings, up roughly 33% from 2019. Let’s see what happens when the summer heat kicks in. Suggestion: lock and load.

Narrative

Lefty news would have us believing that mass shooters are typically white, Trump-loving, tobaccy chawin’ good ole boys, driving around in pick-ups and flyin’ Dixie. Gropey Joe Biden and Merrick Garland keep warning us that the nation’s biggest threat comes from the roughly 5,000 white supremacists, though news reports of their supposed crimes is such intriguingly scarce. Weird, right?

Here is a look at the last 11 mass shootings in the U.S.

Stats

Of the last 11 mass shootings, three were confirmed to have been committed by black males, one in Albertville, Ala., on June 15, one in Cincinnati on June 12, and two black shooters in Austin on June 12, where 14 people got shot.

Of the remaining shootings, four took place in neighborhoods that are at least 90.1% black. I don’t know any white supremacists but I believe it’s safe to say they would likely avoid black neighborhoods. Also, if a white guy in a MAGA hat shot 10 people in a black Chicago neighborhood, the media, reluctant to release a description of a black shooter, would trip over themselves to report a white shooter. So I think it’s safe to say the shooters were definitely not white, and most likely black.

Of the four remaining shootings, one — at a drag strip in Ohio — likely involved an Hispanic shooter, since all the people involved in the fight are arguing in Spanish. The cops know who the suspect is but oddly won’t release his name.

That leaves three shootings, one in Lansing, Mich., one in Louisville, Ky., and one in Boynton Beach, Fla., where too little info is given to even have a clue as to who was doing the shootings, though the media LOVES to report a white guy committing a mass shooting, so… extrapolate what you will.

Of the 11 shootings, none are linked to white people. Sorry, Mr. President. It isn’t cops and white supremacists that are shooting unarmed black men.

SHOOTING DETAILS

As per Gun violence archive, which has compiled data on the shootings mentioned here, a mass shooting involves four or more people getting shot, not including the shooter, in a fluid situation.

June 15, Chicago, Ill.: Four people were shot, none killed. Despite the Left’s belief that mass shootings are a plague on the U.S., no news reports mention a description of the shooter, nor do they report that the shooting took place in a part of Chicago that is 95.58% black.

June 15, Albertville, Ala.: A workplace shooting at a fire hydrant manufacturer left two dead and two wounded when a black employee showed up and began shooting his co-workers. Two of them died, one of whom was white and one of whom was black. Both were men. Police have no motives yet. The gunman drove to his mother’s grave and killed himself.

June 15, Chicago, Ill.: Eight people were shot, four of whom died. All the pictured victims and their families are black. The shooting took place in a neighborhood that is 95.31% black. No description of the suspect or suspects could be found. I’d think the liberal news would be going out of their way to identify the person or persons that shot eight black people.

June 14, Boynton Beach, Fla.: One man was killed and three were injured in a shooting on I-95. Few details were available and there was no mention of a suspect description.

June 14, Lansing, Mich.: Two were killed and two were wounded in a 1:00 a.m. shooting near a park. A 19-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were killed, a 14-year-old female was wounded, and a 17-year-old male was wounded. There was no suspect information available even though 2 teens were killed and two more were injured.

June 13, West Salem, Ohio: A shooting at a drag strip left one dead and four wounded. Even though a video shows a fight amongst Hispanic men, no descriptions of the suspects were published, and the video wasn’t immediately released.

June 13, Louisville, Ky.: One male was killed and three people were wounded in a shooting that took place in a majority-black neighborhood (43.03%) around midnight. Details are suspiciously vague. The sexes of the wounded people weren’t released. The shooting took place outside of a house.

June 12, Cincinnati, Ohio: Five people were shot and wounded, none killed, by a black man out on an OR bond for a weapons charge.

“Weapons-related offenses and an OR bond and for those that don’t know what that means, it means they walked out the door without posting a single dime,” stated Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police President Dan Hils.

The victims include an eight year old and a six year old, the former of whom is still on a ventilator, shot by a guy who should have been in jail. Thank you, Democrats!

June 12, Chicago, Ill.: A black woman was killed and 9 other people were wounded in the Chatham section of Chicago which is 96.66% black. Chatham ranks ninth in Chicago’s most shootiest neighborhoods.

June 12, Austin, Texas: Fourteen people were shot, one of whom was killed, when two high school enemies from Killeen, Texas, decided to shoot it out at approximately 1:30 a.m. in Austin. Democrats are using the tragedy to urge Texas Governor Abbott to veto a permitless carry bill, even though neither of the two teens arrested is old enough to own a handgun in Texas, where the legal age is 21. Authorities were reluctant to release info about the shooters, as reported by PJM’s Paula Bolyard.

June 12, Cleveland, Ohio: Three were killed and four wounded at a gas station known for violence. All the victims and families shown are black. The neighborhood is 90.1% black. No description of the suspect(s).