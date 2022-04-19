WATCH: Biden Says He Wasn’t ‘Allowed’ to Read to Kids at Easter Egg Roll

Boy, I bet the White House will reconsider having another Easter Egg Roll while Joe Biden is in office. It seems like the event was full of embarrassment for the president. For starters, Joe Biden needed the Easter Bunny to protect him from the media. Then there was the hot mic moment of Jill Biden telling her not-all-there husband to wave after welcoming everyone to the event.

The next cringe-worthy instance from the White House Easter Egg Roll was when Joe and Jill Biden sat to read a book to the kids in attendance.

“Okay, so I’m going to quickly read Brown Bear, Brown Bear, so you’re all not soaking wet,” she joked.

“And they’re not going to let me read at all,” her witless husband added.

Jill did let him read the first page, which was probably about as much as he could handle.

BIDEN: “They’re not going to let me read at all” pic.twitter.com/qVqd18z8oy — Benny “Libs Of Tik Tok” Aficionado (@bennyjohnson) April 18, 2022

Some might say Biden was making a joke, but since taking office, Biden has made several remarks about not being “allowed” to answer questions or talk to the media. It seems well within reason to believe that Biden was specifically instructed by his handlers not to read the book to the kids.

Naturally, we have the ask the obvious question: Why?

It’s not like a president hasn’t done it before. In the past, First Ladies have often done the reading, even some administration officials, but on at least one occasion, Barack Obama read to kids at the White House Easter Egg Roll.

So, was Biden specifically instructed not to read to the kids? Was Brown Bear, Brown Bear considered too advanced for him?