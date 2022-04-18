WATCH: Easter Bunny Rescues Biden From Answering Media Questions

This is a story you almost wouldn’t believe if there wasn’t video, but luckily, there is. During Monday’s White House Easter Egg Roll, Joe Biden found himself answering questions from the media. Of course, we all know the White House doesn’t particularly like it when he answers questions. But without Biden’s handlers nearby, it was the brave Easter Bunny who swooped in to rescue him from answering tough questions.

Joe Biden was quickly shuffled away from reporters by the Easter Bunny after he started talking about Afghanistan and Pakistan at the White House #EasterEggRoll. YIKES! pic.twitter.com/aymmSUJ5ur — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 18, 2022

This, of course, leaves us wondering: Who was dressed as the Easter Bunny during the White House Egg Roll?

I’m sure the media fact-checkers will be quick to claim that the Easter Bunny wasn’t trying to protect Biden from the media. I look forward to whatever excuse they make for the costumed handler literally running interference and herding him away from reporters. Was no other White House aide available to do it? The Easter Bunny is supposed to be there for the kids, not be on Biden detail.