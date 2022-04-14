Corn Poop: A Bird Crapped on Biden [Allegedly!] and Now the Ministry of Truth Is Involved

There have been a lot of dumb fact checks over the years, most of them in service to the Democrats’ agenda, but this one may take the cake. The ever-diligent members of the Ministry of Truth have been hard at work trying to convince Americans that a bird didn’t poop on President Biden in Iowa.

Snopes:

On April 12, 2022, a video went viral on social media that supposedly showed bird poop falling onto U.S. President Joe Biden’s shoulder as he was speaking at an event in Iowa. We examined that video and photographs from the event, and collected statements from White House officials and journalists. Here’s what we learned: What landed on Biden’s lapel was more likely a corn byproduct than bird poop.

“More likely.” That caused the history revisionists to swoop in and deem the photo “Miscaptioned.” Snopes went on:

We examined photographs from Reuters, The Associated Press, and Getty Images to get a closer look at this corn/bird poop. Upon closer examination, the “bird poop” appears to be somewhat yellowish in color (like corn) and looks more like dust (i.e., from corn processing) than a liquid (i.e., bird poop).

Ok, so the corn pooped on Biden. It was corn poop.

Over at the PolitiFact arm of the Ministry of Truth, it was explained this way:

A Facebook claim said that a bird did its business on Biden’s jacket while the president was delivering a speech in Iowa. Something did stain the president’s suit during his speech, but it was distillers grains, according to reporters in the room and the White House. A video clearly shows particles flying around from a giant, nearby grain pile. We rate this claim False.

Whatever. The real story here is that the “fact-checkers” are wasting time on silly, lighthearted stories like this. No one read those stories and thought to themselves that a bird pooped on Biden because he’s a failed president or because it’s the end of the world as we know it or because the bird was angry about the Kentucky Fried Chicken Biden had for dinner the night before. Everyone chuckled at the story and went on with their day.

But not the oh-so-serious fact-checkers, who wasted time and money trying to get to the bottom of the story.

Related: White House Sends Fact-Checkers After Townhall Media for Quoting Joe Biden

I don’t know about you, but I’ve had it with these people. They’ve cost PJ Media and other sites in the Townhall Media family a ton of money over the last few years by getting us all but shadow-banned on social media. They’ve sullied our reputation and have put the worst possible spin on many of our stories. In a country that supposedly values free speech, they’ve made it harder and harder to get our conservative message out. That’s why our VIP members are so important. With your support, we’re able to fight back against the dishonest fact-checkers, the lying liars in the mainstream media, and The Narrative. There’s a lot more we’d like to do—I get emails every week from folks who want us to help tell their stories about government abuse, religious persecution, forced vaccines, and hatred directed at them for their conservative views. When you join PJ Media VIP, you not only get great benefits like exclusive articles, podcasts, and live chats with our contributors, but you also help us to tell the stories of folks being harmed by the left and their loyal foot soldiers in the fake news media. Join today and get 25% off your membership with the code FIGHTBACK. To all of our current members: We could not be more grateful for your support. Thanks for enlisting in our army of conservative activists!