Guess Who Attended the White House Easter Egg Roll?

The 2022 White House Easter Egg Roll was significant for many reasons. For one thing, it was the first egg roll at the White House since the pandemic. So, all things being equal, it was good to see it take place.

But the event was significant for other reasons, too. It was the first time in history that a president needed the Easter Bunny to protect him from the media. That was a classic moment. We also got a lovely hot mic moment of Jill Biden telling her not-all-there husband to wave after welcoming everyone to the event.

Jill Biden just prompted Joe Biden: "Wave…wave." Everything is fine. pic.twitter.com/UecKizuwtj — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 18, 2022

Perhaps his handlers knew not to load the word “Wave” into the teleprompter out of fear that Biden might read it aloud. This was obviously so much better. 🙄

But adding to the event’s significance was that embattled First Son Hunter Biden was in attendance. You may not have recognized him without his trademark crack pipe or a prostitute in tow, but he was, in fact, there, with his wife and two-year-old son.

Curiously absent from the event was Joe Biden’s seventh grandchild, Hunter Biden’s daughter with stripper Lunden Roberts. Roberts filed a paternity suit in 2019, and Hunter later settled the lawsuit after a DNA test confirmed he was, in fact, the girl’s father.

Hunter’s appearance at the White House was nevertheless noteworthy because it marks his first public appearance since the media confirmed the authenticity of the emails found on the laptop he abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop. Hunter is currently the focus of a federal investigation. Recently released documents from the laptop prove that Joe Biden was very much financially involved with Hunter and even allowed his son to pay some of his bills. Emails and text messages show that Joe Biden’s involvement also included “diverting one of his tax refunds to his son, rubbing elbows with [Hunter’s] foreign clients and even directly referring a friend who wanted to ‘do some work’ with his son.”

Was Hunter’s presence a bold display of confidence in Hunter’s inevitable vindication, or did Hunter show up to hobnob with business associates to whom he sold access to his father?