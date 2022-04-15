SMOKING GUN: Hunter Biden Paid Joe's Bills, Joe Benefited From Shady Business Dealings

Joe Biden has long denied any involvement in his son Hunter’s business dealings, but according to documents reviewed by Just the News and the Government Accountability Institute, Joe Biden was very much financially involved with Hunter and even allowed his son to pay some of his bills. Emails and text messages show that Joe Biden’s involvement also included “diverting one of his tax refunds to his son, rubbing elbows with [Hunter’s] foreign clients and even directly referring a friend who wanted to ‘do some work’ with his son.”

For example, in the summer of 2018, Joe Biden texted Hunter, indicating that one of his longtime donors “Wants to do some work with you.”

Other messages show that Joe Biden was “not simply a passive bystander” in Hunter’s business dealings but sometimes actively assisted in those dealings and benefited financially from them.

“For instance, a string of spring and summer 2010 emails show Hunter Biden and a partner at his Rosemont Seneca firm assisted the White House with documents for Joe Biden’s tax returns after his first year in office,” Just the News reports. “Afterwards, they chose to divert the then-vice president’s Delaware state tax refund to Hunter Biden to pay off money the father owed his son, the emails state.”

Related: REPORT: Ron Klain Sought Cash From Hunter Biden for Joe and Asked for Donations to Be Kept ‘Low Key’

Joe Biden was often referred to as “Pop,” the “big guy,” and “my chairman” in certain delicate communications, and these communications show that Biden looked to Hunter and Rosemont Seneca official Eric Schwerin to help expand his wealth after leaving the vice-presidency in 2017.

These communications are the most conclusive evidence yet that Joe Biden is the “big guy” referred to in an infamous 2017 email that suggested that Joe Biden was getting 10% of Hunter Biden’s shady business deal with CEFC, a Chinese Energy Company.

The emails and text messages reviewed by Just the News and the Government Accountability Institute came from the laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden at a Delaware computer repair shop.

The emails debunk Joe Biden’s oft-repeated claim that he and Hunter Biden never discussed Hunter’s business dealings.