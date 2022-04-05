REPORT: Ron Klain Sought Cash From Hunter Biden for Joe and Asked for Donations to Be Kept 'Low Key'

Days after Joe Biden’s White House chief of staff Ron Klain said that his boss doesn’t believe that Hunter Biden “broke any laws,” Fox News Digital published emails showing that in September 2012, Klain solicited money from Hunter for the Vice President’s Residence Foundation (VPRF) and instructed him to “keep this low low key” to prevent “bad PR.”

“Hey, I have to tackle a piece of unpleasant business,” the email begins. “The tax lawyers for the VP Residence Foundation have concluded that since the Cheney folks last raised money in 2007 and not 2008, we actually have to have some incoming funds before the end of this fiscal year (i.e., before 9/30/12 – next week) to remain eligible to be a ‘public charity.’ It’s not much – we need to raise a total of $20,000 – so I’m hitting up a few very close friends on a very confidential basis to write checks of $2,000 each. We need to keep this low low key, because raising money for the Residence now is bad PR – but it has to be done, so I’m trying to just collect the 10 checks of $2,000, get it done in a week, and then, we can do an event for the Residence Foundation after the election.”

Klain was the chairman of VPRF at the time of the email.

Hunter then forwarded the email to Eric Schwerin, his longtime business partner, who asked whether the foundation would accept a check from Hunter’s law firm, Owasco. “It is unclear whether Hunter ended up using Owasco to donate to the foundation or whether he assisted Klain in soliciting donations from other individuals,” Fox News Digital reports. “However, a 990 tax form from fiscal year 2012 shows that the foundation received $20,500 in contributions that year.”

“Hunter Biden is currently under federal investigation for potential violations of tax, money laundering and foreign lobbying laws,” Fox News Digital notes. Neither the White House, Schwerin, nor Hunter’s attorney responded to requests for comment.