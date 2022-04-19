Podcasts
Premium

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 176: Hey Ugly Libs—Please Do Keep Your Masks On

By Stephen Kruiser Apr 19, 2022 11:11 PM ET

Monday’s news about the federal transportation mask mandate getting nuked started my week off nicely. Sane people were relieved by the news, while the mentally unstable mask fetish freaks were beyond overwrought. I covered that at the top of Tuesday’s Morning Briefing.

via GIPHY

I’m here to offer some comfort to the liberals who are worried that people will be dropping dead in airplane aisles now.

You can keep your dour, whiny, and pinched faces behind masks for as long as you like. Forever works for me.

I really do care that much.

While the rest of us go back to America as we knew it, you can form your own dystopian hell hole mask fetish state. Put huge pictures of Anthony Fauci everywhere, just like they do with Dear Leader in North Korea.

Really, we’re not going to get in your way.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
TRENDING
Editor's Choice