Insanity Wrap: Everyone Is Going Nuts Over Tucker's Testicle Tanning

Welcome to Insanity Wrap, your weekly dose of the best of the worst. Testicle tanning is the new big crazy.

Plus:

LibsOfTikTok, doxxed by professional Mean Girl

Goodbye China, hello stagflation (if we're lucky)

Did Obama just torpedo Biden 2024?

Before we get to today’s big story, here’s a short video to make you lose whatever little faith you might still have restore your faith in humanity.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Pilot announces removal of mask mandate mid flight 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3CqC1CIJqj — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 19, 2022

Wasn’t that lovely?

Testicle Tanning: Rocks On, Rocks Off

I promise you are not prepared for Tucker's latest montage pic.twitter.com/8tdvYTW2cn — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) April 16, 2022

So Tucker Carlson has a new series of reports called “The End of Men.”

To promote them, his team put together the trailer above, the likes of which Mrs. Insanity Wrap says she hasn’t been so happy to watch since the Top Gun volleyball scene.

It includes a, uh, therapeutic treatment. It’s testicle tanning, supposedly using UV light to increase testosterone.

Insanity Wrap tries not to judge. Although we’re guessing that to get an even tan down there, you’ve got to be really excited about it.

Everyone is taking this thing seriously, up to and including a too-nasty-to-be-a-counter-parody op-ed by Dana Milbank. His stunning conclusion: “Millions of Tucker Carlson viewers unable to reproduce? Maybe junk science isn’t all bad.”

Insanity Wrap isn’t so sure.

When someone like Carlson uses a phrase like “bromeopathic therapy” in earnest, it seems to us he isn’t being earnest at all.

The video is so-over-the-top with gay-friendly (we’re being uncharacteristically gentle in our phrasing) imagery that if it wasn’t parody, at what point did anyone think it would appeal to “The End of Men” demographic?

So far, Carlson remains mum on whether testicle tanning is a put-on or not.

What say you, gentle reader?

The Craziest Person in the World (This Week)

You remember garbage human Taylor Lorenz, don’t you? She’s the near 40-year-old who still talks and whines like an underage Mean Girl when she isn’t busy ruining people’s lives for fun and profit.

That’s Lorenz in the infamous clip above, complaining that she’s the victim of the very thing she does.

Her latest target: LibsOfTikTok.

Insanity Wrap readers by now must be familiar with LOTT, an anonymous young lady who does little more than repost actual TikTok videos published by some of America’s most troubled lefties.

We’ve re-reposted many of those videos right here for you.

LOTT is no longer anonymous, following today’s publication of Lorenz’s doxxing piece by none other than garbage paper The Washington Post.

We won’t provide a link. Sorry-not-sorry.

Remember: All LOTT does is repost TikTok videos, giving an even wider audience to people seeking an audience.

If you don’t like @libsoftiktok posting your insanely awful videos then maybe stop recording and sharing insanely awful videos. She isn’t making you look stupid, you’re doing that all on your own. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 19, 2022

She’s practically providing a public service, free of charge — so why does the Left hate her so?

You know the drill: The Left wants to make the Right shut up, while the Right wants to Left to keep talking. Preferably to the widest possible audience.

Thank you for your service, LibsOfTikTok.

And for your bravery, too.

Quote of the Week

Here’s an idea, a little something Insanity Wrap is throwing out there for kicks: Let individual passengers decide whether to mask up.

What is it about lefties that they honestly believe that everything is either compulsory or forbidden?

Oh, yeah: Leftism.

Meanwhile, in China…

AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

Everything seems to be going wrong everywhere, but nowhere more so than in Communist China. That country’s self-inflicted wounds threaten us all.

Without turning this into a dissertation on everything Chinese strongman Xi Jinping is doing to further screw up everything, everywhere, allow Insanity Wrap to present a few basic facts.

Shanghai, Communist China’s most vital commercial, financial, and shipping hub, is now in its fifth week of lockdowns. It’s so severe that people are literally throwing themselves off of skyscrapers rather than continue starving to death in their own apartments.

Domestically, the news is bad enough — and not just for Shanghai’s victims of Communism. The CCP just released last quarter’s economic growth and the headline figure — probably a Communist lie — was a comfortable 4.8%.

But:

Those growth numbers? They’re mostly from January and February. As I write this, Shanghai – the largest city in China, and the world – just finished their 29th day in lockdown, which means that the city considered the “economic hub” of China has been ground to a halt for a full month.

Imagine shutting down New York and Los Angeles for a month and you’ll have some idea of what this is doing to the Chinese economy.

“The supply chain has already been proven to be brittle,” Deanna Fisher reminds us. “China’s insistence on ‘zero COVID’ could snap it yet again.”

On the map at this link, you can see “477 bulk cargo ships waiting to deliver resources from metal ore to grain” into Shanghai. They can’t unload — they can’t keep China’s economy humming — because Shanghai is locked down. Assuming the city reopens next month — they’ll have to if they don’t want a citywide famine — the backlog of ships to unload will be a lengthy mess.

Dan Collins, an engineer with 20 years working in mainland China, warned people to “Get prepared for a supply shock the likes you have never seen.”

You thought you’d seen it all these last two years, eh?

Insanity Wrap doesn’t care much what happens to Communist economies, since over the long term they’re doomed to fail, anyway.

But modern China isn’t the old Soviet Union, largely cut off from the world economy. China is a manufacturing powerhouse that won’t be easily replaced.

Has Xi shut down Shanghai because of COVID? Is it a power play against his rivals? Has he done it to give the Western economies yet another case of whiplash?

All three?

Here’s what we do know.

We’re in for another supply chain crisis on top of the supply chain crisis we’re still dealing with (or not dealing with) that could choke off economic growth at a time when inflation is accelerating and the Fed is still locked solidly behind the eight ball.

Stagflation is probably coming — and that’s if we’re lucky.

Join us in a Bloody Mary or two, won’t you?

There He Goes Again

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Sigh:

President Biden has told former President Obama that he is planning to run for reelection in 2024, two sources tell The Hill. The admission to Obama is the latest indication that Biden is likely to run for a second term, something the president has spoken about publicly. During a press conference in Brussels last month, he told reporters he’d be “very fortunate” to run against his rival in the 2020 election, former President Trump… …“I believe he thinks he’s the only one who can beat Trump. I don’t think he thinks there’s anyone in the Democratic party who can beat Trump and that’s the biggest factor,” the source familiar with the Obama–Biden talks said.

Our RedState colleague Bonchie gets to the meat of the matter: “I wonder who brought this up? Was it Obama fishing for whether Biden was delusional enough to think he could run for re-election with a probable sub-40 approval rating at 82-years-old? Or did the current president share his delusion voluntarily…?”

Insanity Wrap believes that Biden has every intention of running for reelection. Whether he makes it that long in office or faces a serious primary challenger are perhaps the only real obstacles to him at least trying.

We also wouldn’t be surprised if this story was an Obama Camp plant, a hit-job to get a younger, non-senile candidate on the top of the ticket.

What’s your take?

One More Thing…

No dog left behind…😜😎🦮🚪 pic.twitter.com/oI7PLW3r85 — Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) April 18, 2022

If that didn’t make your day, you might be doing it wrong.

That’s a Wrap for this week.

Come back next week for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

