Wut? Former Twitter CEO on Anti-CNN Tirade Defends the Last Guy You'd Expect – Tucker Carlson

We’d like to report that the earth’s ideological axis just went wobbly after a shocking tirade by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey against CNN.

Dorsey has come out of his hidey hole, feeling the heat over the offer to buy out Twitter, the micro-blogging social media platform he launched in 2006. Dorsey still sits on the board of directors of Twitter, which tech billionaire Elon Musk — of SpaceX and Tesla fame — has offered to buy for $43 billion, a 20% share price premium.

Dorsey tweeted that the board is the most dysfunctional part of Twitter.

The shaggy oligarch admitted he couldn’t say much more about his company, but he sure had some tea to spill over his low opinion of struggling cable news outfit CNN.

Dorsey lobbed the accusation to CNN media reporter Brian Stelter, claiming that his network stirred up racial violence in Ferguson, Mo. after Michael Brown was shot while attacking a police officer. Brown’s death touched off violent riots, looting, and arson in the city for days in 2014. Dorsey said the network tried “to create conflict” in order to cover it.

Dorsey made the accusation in reply to Stelter’s amplification of a Washington Post hit piece on Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Stelter tweeted, “Tucker Carlson is always selling the same thing, [Philip Bump] says: ‘He’s selling doubt.'” Dorsey snarkily replied, “and you all are selling hope?”

It sounded like Dorsey was defending Tucker Carlson because he was, but he denied it.

Later in the discussion, Dorsey said that he was in Ferguson during the riots and saw CNN’s handiwork firsthand.

“I know this from being on the streets of Ferguson during the protests and watching them try to create conflict and film it causing the protestors to chant “fuck CNN””

The right-leaning media has long suffered @jack and his Twitter henchmen’s horrible treatment throughout his tenure as CEO. Twitter has been ridiculous to Republicans — just ask Donald Trump.

But his tirade against CNN does bring a smile to one’s face, if only for a fleeting moment.