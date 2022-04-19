CNN+ Is on Its Deathbed and I Can’t Stop Laughing

CNN+, the troubled subscription-based streaming service from the equally troubled CNN, has had a devastatingly embarrassing launch, and it looks like it will probably be killed soon—an undeniable act of mercy, saving the pathetic service from a slow and painful death.

According to Axios, “Warner Bros. Discovery has suspended all external marketing spend for CNN+ and has laid off CNN’s longtime chief financial officer as it weighs what to do with the subscription streaming service moving forward.”

The network hoped CNN+ would net 2 million U.S.-based subscribers in its first year, but in just under a month of operation, the service has acquired a paltry 150,000 subscribers and reportedly has fewer than 10,000 daily viewers. Nevertheless, CNN executives actually think the launch has been successful. Warner Bros. Discovery executives disagree, however. Probably because they’re right.

With marketing being axed for CNN+, there’s likely no light at the end of the tunnel for CNN+, which has $300 million invested in its development and marketing.

According to a recent report, Chris Wallace, who left his gig at the number-one-rated Fox News to host his own show on CNN+, is having “daily tantrums” over the “miserable launch” of CNN+ and is threatening to walk if he doesn’t get his own show on CNN.