We're All Libs of TikTok Now — Get On Groomer Patrol

Since Libs of TikTok is under assault by corporate media and a particularly wretched garbage person named Taylor Lorenz (who had the nerve to cry to the media just a week ago about how awful online harassment is), I think it’s time we all stepped up our game. Libs of TikTok cannot carry the burden of Groomer Patrol alone. Finding groomer teachers and exposing them is a job that all of us can do. It’s incredibly easy because the #LGBTQTeachers and #gayteachers of TikTok are incredibly stupid. They post publicly available videos of themselves saying and doing outrageous and inappropriate things. Lorenz and the Washington Post insinuated that Libs of TikTok is a “hate movement” that seeks to keep the outrage machine going on the right. I refuse to link the doxxing article. Lorenz and the Washington Post can suck eggs.

This was Taylor Lorenz a couple of weeks ago. She was crying victim of "harassment”. Today she tracked down and harassed family members of the @libsoftiktok account for an article she’s working on. It turns out Taylor’s the perpetrator, not victim.pic.twitter.com/CifXGvASCV — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 19, 2022

Re-posting what leftist teachers say online is not a “hate movement” but a perfectly reasonable response to adult teachers publicly posting their attempts at queering kids behind parents’ backs. They are the ones posting these things. If they’re proud of these videos then why do they object to wider viewership? Matt Walsh has the answer.

“Libs of TikTok reposts content from TikTok. This is important work because that’s the site millions of kids use. The Left is mad at her because they don’t want us to know what our kids are being exposed to. We’re not supposed to see that stuff. Only our kids are.”

Libs of TikTok reposts content from TikTok. This is important work because that’s the site millions of kids use. The Left is mad at her because they don’t want us to know what our kids are being exposed to. We’re not supposed to see that stuff. Only our kids are. — Dr. Matt Walsh, Women’s Studies Scholar (@MattWalshBlog) April 19, 2022

All you need to help your fellow parent be aware of what the hell the left is up to is a computer, screen recording capabilities, and a social media account. I spent a couple hours on TikTok today and look what I dug up! It’s not even hard. (For the record, all of these people are self-described teachers. Maybe they’re lying. Maybe not.)

.@TaylorLorenz doxxing @libsoftiktok just assured that I'm going to spend part of every day looking for and exposing groomer teachers on TikTok. pic.twitter.com/5jfKBhYfNJ — Adult Human Female Megan Fox 🦊 (@MeganFoxWriter) April 19, 2022

Most of them are completely obsessed with kids “coming out” to them or with their student’s hot parents. It’s weird.

Why don't I believe them that students "come out" to them all the time? Feels forced and fake. Kids come out on TikTok not in English class. pic.twitter.com/fYT86gjX4v — Adult Human Female Megan Fox 🦊 (@MeganFoxWriter) April 19, 2022

Some of them appear to be working out their own childhood trauma on a captive audience.

Plays favorites with gay students. That seems fair. Also working out his trauma on your kids. pic.twitter.com/lcWk38rdMT — Adult Human Female Megan Fox 🦊 (@MeganFoxWriter) April 19, 2022

These LGBTQWTF teachers don’t seem to have much going for them other than their “queer identity,” which they want everyone to celebrate at all times for no reason at all.

"My goal is to normalize being gay…" Why don't these people have any other skills or contributions to society? #LibsofTikTok Reminder: These people post this stuff voluntarily. pic.twitter.com/e765SvBobb — Adult Human Female Megan Fox 🦊 (@MeganFoxWriter) April 19, 2022

They’re incredibly full of themselves and announce freely that they intend to break the law and the trust of parents.

Announces intention to break the law and indoctrinate kids. Totally normal. #Groomer #libsoftiktok There are so many of these we could all do this all day long and still not get to the bottom of it. pic.twitter.com/h7y2p6TU0A — Adult Human Female Megan Fox 🦊 (@MeganFoxWriter) April 19, 2022

Some of them, like this guy, are just lame af. I can’t imagine a teacher I had in high school allowing this kind of class disruption.

We are all @libsoftiktok now. Come at me @TaylorLorenz you piece of garbage. This dude has issues. pic.twitter.com/NfA7hp5Nnq — Adult Human Female Megan Fox 🦊 (@MeganFoxWriter) April 19, 2022

The posts range from silly to dark. These next two are hard to watch. This teacher wants to build a “lesbian army” with 10-year-olds.

This one wants to build a "lesbian army" out of 4th grade girls (10 year olds). Totally normal. #OkGroomer #libsoftiktok pic.twitter.com/bC0xWOgIhp — Adult Human Female Megan Fox 🦊 (@MeganFoxWriter) April 19, 2022

By far the most disturbing, this “teacher,” as he calls himself, recorded himself showing his drag photos to the children in his care. His account is full of scantily clad videos of himself cross-dressing. The children can be heard reacting to the sexually suggestive photographs he is showing them.

Teacher shows his students photos of him in drag. This is hard to watch. #libsoftiktok #OkGroomer pic.twitter.com/0D6IzbjE3r — Adult Human Female Megan Fox 🦊 (@MeganFoxWriter) April 19, 2022

America has a groomer problem in our schools. It’s not even debatable. But instead of getting to the bottom of why teachers are being sexually inappropriate with kids, the Washington Post is doing its best to destroy the woman who told you about it. In response, we should all become Libs of TikTok. Get an account and start searching the hashtags they use — like #gayteacher, #lgbtqteacher, and #gaytiktok — and expose them to the world. This isn’t a fight we are going to lose and if Libs of TikTok goes down, a million more of us will take her place.

We are all Libs of TikTok now.