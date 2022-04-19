News & Politics

Here Are 19 Reasons Why the Left Wants to Destroy the Libs of TikTok Twitter Account

By Victoria Taft Apr 19, 2022 4:15 PM ET
The following tweets are the reasons why the Left, in this case the Washington Post, chose to dox — out — the previously unidentified person who runs the Twitter account called “LibsofTikTok.”

The article asserts that the LibsofTikTok account is “fueling the right’s outrage machine.” That’s the way the woman who wrote the article framed the issue, but the rest of humanity considers it a public service.

That wasn’t the point of the doxxing, however. After the Left’s “outrage machine” got LibsofTikTok suspended from the social media platform twice, WaPo decided to get to the bottom of the account, which features the Left’s own videos.

That’s right, the Left is upset that this account posts videos from the Left. They have gotten vewy, vewy angwy over watching themselves.

The bizarre and usually vile videos serve as cautionary tales for parents of public school children and others who wonder why it is that kids have to watch porn in the classroom (yes) or get special instruction from their teacher who identifies as a furry. Or why disgusting books featuring fellatio are prominently displayed in school libraries.

You can’t watch the videos for long before screaming, why can’t they leave the kids alone??

The Twitter account has made a difference according to the Post. “By March, Libs of TikTok was directly impacting legislation,” the piece warned. “DeSantis’s press secretary Christina Pushaw credited the account with ‘opening her eyes’ and informing her views on the state’s restrictive legislation that bans discussion of sexuality or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, referred to by critics as the ‘don’t say gay’ bill.”

Fox News anchors Jesse Waters and Tucker Carlson have featured some of the videos on their programs.

And that’s why the owner of the Twitter account was outed. Naturally, death threats have followed. No doubt Antifa and their bosom buddies in BLM will be plotting revenge on behalf of the Left.

Here’s the reporter of the WaPo piece denouncing doxxing and crying, yes, sobbing, over being criticized online. Oy.

These recent tweets from LibsofTikTok give you a flavor of what the Left is up to in its “long march through the institutions,” as a one-time top commie put it in 1967.

You’ll want to sit down for these.

This tweet made Fox News. It’s about a medical student stabbing a patient who laughed at her “pronoun pin.”

This tattoo artist planned to harm a customer for misgendering him/her.

If you’re white, you can’t comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at the Oscars, you privileged racist, you.

A big stage production featuring naked adults and children called the “Family Sex Show” was featured on Libs’ Twitter timeline.

It was later canceled, thank God.

Here we have a publicly funded museum bragging about how it discriminates against white people because of the color of their skin and on the basis of “cisgender” identification.

This science-y hospital believes that men have babies, apparently.

More “science” from the “we believe in science” crowd. This medical school teaches that racism is a disease that causes strokes.

🎶 Happy Abortion, to you! Happy Abortion, to you! Happy Abortion dear sickos…🎶

This man wishes to lecture you on gender. I think I would have used liner with that lip color, though.

It’s not creepy to predate upon little kids — lectures a University of New Hampshire professor at a public meeting.

And — hey parents, you have no business in my classroom, says the teacher.

Porn is “normal” for kids to watch according to the videos New Jersey schools urge nine-year-old kids to watch.

You bigots! Not wanting to teach toddlers about sex is homophobic, lectures this weirdo.

Teachers know more about your kid than you do, mom and dad.

Apparently identifying as a furry in school is now a big thing. Here’s a teacher dressed in a bunny suit, who was arrested for grooming children.

This school district allows children to identify and dress as furries.

This Oregon school district thinks combining trans and straight kids in the same bathrooms and sleeping space on school campouts is totally fine.

These aren’t schools; they’re freak factories.

And finally, LibsofTikTok often features Democrat cities that have run off the rails, which means it’s usually a West Coast, Messed Coast™ city.

Welcome to San Francisco.

Have a great time in LA!

Fly that freak flag, LibsofTikTok. It’s one of the few ways we can stay informed on plans the Left has for society. Instead of censoring and outing the person behind it, as the Left is doing, we should thank her.

