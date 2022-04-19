Here Are 19 Reasons Why the Left Wants to Destroy the Libs of TikTok Twitter Account

The following tweets are the reasons why the Left, in this case the Washington Post, chose to dox — out — the previously unidentified person who runs the Twitter account called “LibsofTikTok.”

The article asserts that the LibsofTikTok account is “fueling the right’s outrage machine.” That’s the way the woman who wrote the article framed the issue, but the rest of humanity considers it a public service.

That wasn’t the point of the doxxing, however. After the Left’s “outrage machine” got LibsofTikTok suspended from the social media platform twice, WaPo decided to get to the bottom of the account, which features the Left’s own videos.

That’s right, the Left is upset that this account posts videos from the Left. They have gotten vewy, vewy angwy over watching themselves.

The bizarre and usually vile videos serve as cautionary tales for parents of public school children and others who wonder why it is that kids have to watch porn in the classroom (yes) or get special instruction from their teacher who identifies as a furry. Or why disgusting books featuring fellatio are prominently displayed in school libraries.

You can’t watch the videos for long before screaming, why can’t they leave the kids alone??

The Twitter account has made a difference according to the Post. “By March, Libs of TikTok was directly impacting legislation,” the piece warned. “DeSantis’s press secretary Christina Pushaw credited the account with ‘opening her eyes’ and informing her views on the state’s restrictive legislation that bans discussion of sexuality or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, referred to by critics as the ‘don’t say gay’ bill.”

Fox News anchors Jesse Waters and Tucker Carlson have featured some of the videos on their programs.

And that’s why the owner of the Twitter account was outed. Naturally, death threats have followed. No doubt Antifa and their bosom buddies in BLM will be plotting revenge on behalf of the Left.

Here’s the reporter of the WaPo piece denouncing doxxing and crying, yes, sobbing, over being criticized online. Oy.

This was Taylor Lorenz a few weeks ago. Never forget pic.twitter.com/jFpusBTmfy — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 19, 2022

These recent tweets from LibsofTikTok give you a flavor of what the Left is up to in its “long march through the institutions,” as a one-time top commie put it in 1967.

You’ll want to sit down for these.

This tweet made Fox News. It’s about a medical student stabbing a patient who laughed at her “pronoun pin.”

A @wakeforestmed 4th year medical student says she abused a patient because he laughed at her pronoun pin. She has since deleted her account. pic.twitter.com/2m3DsjTFZx — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 29, 2022

This tattoo artist planned to harm a customer for misgendering him/her.

Abusing a client for misgendering. This is totally normal behavior and not insane at all pic.twitter.com/vfdbD5zfRa — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 13, 2022

If you’re white, you can’t comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at the Oscars, you privileged racist, you.

White people shouldn’t speak about what happened at the Oscars because of their “white lens.” Ableism, misogyny, white supremacy.. something something… insufferable. pic.twitter.com/MJei12UPp7 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 30, 2022

A big stage production featuring naked adults and children called the “Family Sex Show” was featured on Libs’ Twitter timeline.

A theater in the UK is advertising a “Family Sex Show.” They want parents to come with their little kids to learn all about sex, porn, masturbation, etc. They also advertise there will be full nudity. This is absolutely disgusting. pic.twitter.com/cC3bNToBV9 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 8, 2022

It was later canceled, thank God.

Here we have a publicly funded museum bragging about how it discriminates against white people because of the color of their skin and on the basis of “cisgender” identification.

.@columbusmuseum ‘Code of Conduct’ says it’s okay to discriminate against white people, ‘cis’ people, and men. It also says if you misgender or deadname someone, you can be banned from the premises for harassment. https://t.co/BEoU7NFHew pic.twitter.com/hqeTak9Cp9 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 30, 2022

This science-y hospital believes that men have babies, apparently.

.@UPMC labor and delivery dept uses the term “birthing parent” on patient forms. They also allow the person giving birth to use “father” or “parent” on their baby’s birth certificate pic.twitter.com/t3aZnqBGjw — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 18, 2022

More “science” from the “we believe in science” crowd. This medical school teaches that racism is a disease that causes strokes.

Purdue University Pre-Med teaches that racism is a disease and a risk factor for a stroke. This is what our future doctors are learning. pic.twitter.com/RQyKzbbqtg — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 11, 2022

🎶 Happy Abortion, to you! Happy Abortion, to you! Happy Abortion dear sickos…🎶

People have literal celebrations for killing babies. Demonic pic.twitter.com/QuSBIBDDHA — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 12, 2022

This man wishes to lecture you on gender. I think I would have used liner with that lip color, though.

We shouldn’t define the word woman because gender is a system of oppression pic.twitter.com/KYbtCeynpr — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 18, 2022

It’s not creepy to predate upon little kids — lectures a University of New Hampshire professor at a public meeting.

🚨🚨🚨.@UofNH professor says it’s ineffective to assume a sexual relationship between young people and adults is predatory and criminal pic.twitter.com/GqQXmcr7hc — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 18, 2022

And — hey parents, you have no business in my classroom, says the teacher.

“Parents need to stay the f*** out of classrooms.” This is what the left really thinks. Listen when they tell you. They want to take your kids to groom and indoctrinate them behind your back. pic.twitter.com/vEJi71U3fH — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 13, 2022

Porn is “normal” for kids to watch according to the videos New Jersey schools urge nine-year-old kids to watch.

New Jersey’s new sex curriculum points elementary students to watch videos from Amaze. This is one of their videos. They are telling 9 year olds to watch porn. Groomers. pic.twitter.com/9GrXYmJsNl — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 8, 2022

You bigots! Not wanting to teach toddlers about sex is homophobic, lectures this weirdo.

Not wanting to teach kids about sex and gender ideology is homophobic 🤨 pic.twitter.com/q4FKYxqoKM — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 7, 2022

Teachers know more about your kid than you do, mom and dad.

Trans non-binary elementary teacher says 3 year olds are old enough to learn about gender identity, sexual orientation, and pronouns. These are the people teaching your kids. pic.twitter.com/fylE9jCQrF — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 10, 2022

Apparently identifying as a furry in school is now a big thing. Here’s a teacher dressed in a bunny suit, who was arrested for grooming children.

🚨 A 4th grade teacher at @McMSchools was arrested and charged with attempted rape of a child after communicating for months with what he thought were minors- in an attempt to engage in sexual activity. pic.twitter.com/u2Sd1DN4Zm — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 29, 2022

This school district allows children to identify and dress as furries.

INSANE: Multiple parents have come forward with information on @WaunakeeCSD’s “furry protocol.” The school reportedly lets students identify and act like furries. I called the school and they immediately got hostile and refused to answer if they indeed have a furry policy. pic.twitter.com/x4BRsPpRqX — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 1, 2022

This Oregon school district thinks combining trans and straight kids in the same bathrooms and sleeping space on school campouts is totally fine.

On overnight field trips, students will sleep in rooms with whichever gender they choose and identify with. What could go wrong? pic.twitter.com/0DAZ4klrio — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 5, 2022

These aren’t schools; they’re freak factories.

And finally, LibsofTikTok often features Democrat cities that have run off the rails, which means it’s usually a West Coast, Messed Coast™ city.

Welcome to San Francisco.

Welcome to San Francisco pic.twitter.com/SwwLQN3HPG — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 5, 2022

Have a great time in LA!

This video is wild. Los Angeles still hasn’t recovered from the 2020 BLM riots. What a hellhole pic.twitter.com/PRS1Fasoe7 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 1, 2022

Fly that freak flag, LibsofTikTok. It’s one of the few ways we can stay informed on plans the Left has for society. Instead of censoring and outing the person behind it, as the Left is doing, we should thank her.