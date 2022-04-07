The Morning Briefing: Democrats All-In On Being the Pervert Option for November

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Everyone wears tweed ironically. Except for Jeff, of course.

Look, I’ve got a pretty good imagination, but even I can’t even begin to grasp what the heck it is the Democrats are thinking these days. There was a time when I could at least pretend to understand what they were motivated by.

But 1985 was a long time ago.

The Democrats have long been preying upon the youngest among us via abortion. There was a time, however, that the kids seemed to get a bit of a grace period from them if they managed to survive the Planned Parenthood gauntlet. I don’t know what the kids did to them but that grace period is no more.

Here at the Briefing, we’ve been focusing mostly on the creepy leftist battle against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, a battle which the Democrats have wholeheartedly backed. That’s mystifying enough. As I wrote a couple of weeks ago:

It is both perplexing and disturbing that the Democrats are so bitterly opposed to a bill that merely wants to keep the sex talk away from first-graders. You know, like the television rating system does. This insistence upon setting aside the ABCs to talk to 6-year-old Timmy about becoming Tammy is beyond the pale.

Now the conversation shifts to child pornography, the subject at the center of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation. Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media have been blaming Republicans for being “obsessed” with Jackson’s lenient approach to kiddie porn freaks. They turned it into a “Republicans pounce!” thing. They’re OK with child pornographers getting light sentences. The real tragedy is Republicans pointing it out.

Sure, this could be dismissed as a one-off in the effort to get Judge Jackson confirmed, but it appears it’s a trend with the Democrats now.

Lincoln has the story:

Last week, Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) introduced the Protect Act of 2022. You can read the text of the bill here, but the Reader’s Digest version is that it would create minimum mandatory sentencing for offenses for child pornography and keep judges from imposing lighter sentences. The bill faced stiff opposition from Democrats in the Senate, including Dick Durbin, who denied Hawley unanimous consent. Durbin asked: “Why now? I know why. He said as much. This senator has suggested over the course of the last two weeks and hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee that somehow this judge… aspiring to the Supreme Court is out of the mainstream when it comes to sentencing in child pornography cases.” Well, Dick, why not now? Please explain to me why this is a bad bill. I know your side has dumped millions into getting your nominee confirmed. I know you dream of using the Supreme Court as a juggernaut to ensure that every one of your fevered dreams is enshrined as law no matter the vox populi. After all, you were in favor of a similar bill back in 2003. Remember that? To his credit, Hawley did not back down, stating: “The Senator from Illinois says Congress hasn’t acted in 2 decades. That’s true. I haven’t been here for 2 decades. He has, the Senator doesn’t want tougher sentences, he doesn’t want to talk about this issue, he wants to sweep it under the rug. I’m here to say I won’t let that happen.”

“Why now?”

I don’t know Dick, maybe because child pornography is heinous, criminal, and decent people think that child pornographers should be punished.

It’s obvious that the Democrats aren’t interested in being associated with the decent folk.

There you have it, America: if you’re looking for a political party that protects the rights of disturbed adults who insist upon talking about sex to 5-year-old kids and advocates for leniency for child pornographers, the Democrats are that party.

And they’re rather proud of that.

Everything Isn’t Awful

This is Joshua Santiago. He's a barber in Philadelphia. For the last six years, he's been providing free haircuts to the homeless, veterans, children, and families who can't afford them. He's helped 8,000+ people so far. Know his name. pic.twitter.com/5sTJAOm8aw — Goodable (@Goodable) April 6, 2022

PJ Media

Me. Tyranny on Auto-Pilot: Psaki Fires Up New Variant COVID Panic Porn

VodkaPundit. Biden Hid Successful Hypersonic Missile Test to Avoid Angering Putin

Wikipedia’s Dirty Little Secret

Colorado Groomer School Charges $1,650 to Release FOIA Docs on Secret Transgender Closet

Kenosha, Wisc., Republicans Clean up in Latest Election

Georgia’s Historic Legislative Session Brought Important Conservative Victories

Is it Safe to Wear a MAGA Hat in Public Yet?

Perv. Dick Durbin Leads the Charge Against Josh Hawley’s Bill to Protect Children

Kamala Harris NOT Isolating After Close Contact With COVID-Positive Staffer

Holy Racism, Batman! Church Gives Up ‘Whiteness’ for Lent

Biden’s Iran Nuke Deal is So Outrageously Bad, Even Democrats Oppose It

Report: Bipartisan Group of Lawmakers Takes on Biden Over Border Crisis

We’ll see how long that lasts. Twitter Disregards Elon Musk, Says No Plans to Bring Trump Back

Pope Francis Tells Christians to Surrender Before Violence

VDH. Can Ukraine Ever Win?

NASA Will Send a Message to ET. Is That Really a Good Idea?

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Destroy Disney

A Liberal Reporter Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About the Hunter Biden Story

Oh, So That’s How Big Tech Is Protecting Black Lives Matter

The HUGE Lie from the Obama-Biden Obamacare Event

Biden reportedly to try again to nominate ATF chief

Post-Oxford task force pushes for mental health services

Donald Trump Scores Major Win in Michigan Congressional Race

California Town Sinks $200K in Taxes to Develop an LGBT Universal Basic Income Program

Hunter Biden Whistleblower Flees to Switzerland, Claims to Have Mountain of Data Coming

Democrats inadvertently show how voter fraud happens

Shocked, I tell you. Pew Research Survey shows Biden is not America’s most popular world leader

Poll: Solid majority of NYC residents would rather live elsewhere

Teacher explains why so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law will require signs to be taken off restrooms

WATCH: Drone in China reminds lockdown protesters to ‘control your soul’s desire for freedom’

Rep. Chip Roy lights up Jerrold Nadler for scoffing at horrific results of Biden’s open border

VIP

[WATCH] Kruiser’s ‘Beyond the Briefing’—Netflix Has a New Swindler Documentary Fetish

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Mass Graves: You’re Doing De-Nazification Wrong

You Won’t Believe Where Texas Gov. Abbott Is Busing Thousands of Illegal Immigrants

Why Would Trump Want to Return to Twitter?

Marine Le Pen Gaining in the Polls on President Macron — Unexpectedly

Obama: Same Old Narcissist as Always

Around the Interwebz

Hungary has revealed the EU’s contempt for democracy

We’ve been watching a failed star turn into a giant planet

In 1980, an Earthquake Destroyed an Italian Town—and Revealed Another

Smells Like Onion

Close Friends More Tolerable After A Few Drinks https://t.co/AncjLRt6Zk pic.twitter.com/lYw7iJdMeJ — The Onion (@TheOnion) April 6, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery