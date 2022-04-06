Obama: Same Old Narcissist as Always

There is no one in this world that Barack Obama loves more than himself. The moment he walks into a room, everything is about him. He loves attention—he craves it.

And when he returned to the White House on Tuesday, it’s no surprise that he couldn’t stop talking about himself in his speech.

According to a review of the transcript of his speech, Obama used the words “I,” “I’m,” “me,” and “my” 33 times.

According to a TV Eyes search of Barack Obama's speech at the White House today, he used the words "I," "I'm," "me," and "my" 33 times. Obama used the word "I" 20 times while standing next to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 5, 2022

It’s hardly surprising that he referred to himself so many times in a speech that wasn’t even supposed to be about him. He repeatedly proved just how in love with himself he is throughout his presidency, and it was never a safe bet that he’d stop being such a notorious narcissist. Here are some notable examples:

The iPod for the Queen

In April of 2009, Obama gave the Queen of England an iPod as a gift. Why did he give her such a lame gift? This iPod was pre-loaded with his inauguration speech and his speech to the 2004 Democratic National Convention.

Oh yeah, and to make the gift even more ridiculous, the Queen already owned an iPod.

The eulogy about himself

In 2012, Sen. Daniel Inouye (D-Hawaii) died, and Obama delivered the eulogy. However, it wasn’t much of a tribute. Instead, Obama spent his time talking about himself, describing Inouye’s life only as it related to his own and devoting time to talk about his family vacation.

One giant leap for narcissism

Neil Armstrong, the first man to step on the moon, also died in 2012. While Obama didn’t deliver a eulogy for him, he “honored” Armstrong by posting a picture of himself looking at the moon.

Obama’s ego always gets the front seat

Obama’s failure to honor heroes without shamelessly inserting himself into it continued when it came time to celebrate the great civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks. Instead, Obama posted a picture of himself sitting in the bus in which Parks bravely refused to give up her seat 57 years prior.

Ask what you can do for yourself

Continuing the trend of making everything about himself, Obama “honored” President John F. Kennedy on the fiftieth anniversary of his assassination with a photo of himself gazing at Kennedy’s portrait in the White House.

The Mandela effect

A few weeks later, Nelson Mandela died. Obama tweeted a picture of himself hugging his daughter in Mandela’s prison cell. Later, at Mandela’s funeral, Obama laughed and took selfies with world leaders in a tremendous display of disrespect. Even Michelle wasn’t taking part in that.

An ego that will live in infamy

Have you noticed a trend yet? Well, we’re not done. On the seventieth anniversary of the sinking of the U.S.S. Arizona, Obama commemorated the fallen heroes of Pearl Harbor with a picture of himself in the foreground, descending the stairs in front of the memorial site. Adding insult to injury, the ship’s name wasn’t fully shown in the image.

An ego of historic proportions

Obama clearly saw himself as historically significant. To prove it, the White House website was updated to include references to himself and his policies in the biographies of all past presidents in a shameless effort to tie their legacies to his presidency.