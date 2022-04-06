Biden’s Iran Nuke Deal is So Outrageously Bad, Even Democrats Oppose It

Republicans who go against their party are a common sight in Washington. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Ala.), and the rest vote with Democrats so often, it’s hard to see them as anything but controlled opposition. Democrats, however, generally march in lockstep; one of the reasons for the unhinged outrage against Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) for opposing Biden’s socialist agenda was that Democrats simply don’t do that. They vote with the party at all times, like good comrades.

But now, a group of no fewer than eighteen Democrats in the House have come out publicly against Biden’s Iran nuclear deal. For that many Democrats to break ranks with the putative boss, the deal must be extraordinarily bad.

One of the group, Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.), explained Wednesday, “We understand that while the recent negotiations have not concluded, we feel that we can’t stay quiet about the unacceptable and deeply troubling turn that these talks have reportedly taken.”

Unacceptable and deeply troubling is an understatement. Old Joe Biden’s handlers, in yet another of their endless series of decisions that could easily have catastrophic consequences for ordinary Americans, have actually turned over the leadership of the Iran nuke deal negotiations in Vienna to a Russian diplomat, Mikhail Ulyanov. And Ulyanov explained early in March that the deal will be of immense benefit to two countries: the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People’s Republic of China.

Ulyanov didn’t say anything about the United States of America benefiting from the deal, and apparently Biden’s handlers are fine with that. Another member of the group of eighteen sane Democrats, Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) asked, “Are we seriously going to let a war criminal, Vladimir Putin, be the guarantor of this deal?” Apparently we are.

The deal gets worse from there. Right now, Biden’s handlers are considering dropping the terrorist designation from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC; the establishment media fastidiously and inaccurately calls the group the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps, trying to obscure the Islamic wellspring of its activities). Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid issued a joint statement on March 18, declaring that the IRGC is “a terrorist organization that has murdered thousands of people, including Americans. We refuse to believe that the United States would remove its designation as a terrorist organization.” Believe it.

Lapid and Bennett also noted that the IRGC “directs and instructs Hezbollah in Lebanon, Islamic Jihad in Gaza, the Houthis in Yemen and militias in Iraq, and that the body is responsible for attacks against American civilians and American forces throughout the Middle East, including in the past year.” They added, “They kill Jews because they are Jews, Christians because they are Christians, and Muslims because they refuse to surrender to them.” Biden’s handlers, on the other hand, seem ready enough to surrender to them.

Trying to head that off, Rep. Gottheimer said, “We need a longer and stronger deal, not one that is shorter and weaker. It’s time to stand strong against terrorists, protect American values and our allies.” But when have you ever known Old Joe Biden to do that?

Rep. Juan Vargas (D-Calif.) pointed out that Biden’s handlers have kept Congress in the “dark” about the details of the deal, and noted some disquieting parallels between the situation today and Obama’s disastrous 2015 Iran nuke deal. “It’s a little bit like last time. They keep us in the dark. Then … it turns out there are some fatal flaws,” Vargas said. “It was a bad deal then, and it’s a bad deal now.” Indeed. “We cannot afford another failed agreement,” Rep. Luria added.

It’s great to see that there are still some members of the Democrat Party who actually care about the United States of America and don’t want to see us enter into a ridiculously one-sided and possibly suicidal deal with a rogue state whose leaders regularly chant “Death to America.” Biden’s handlers, on the other hand, are so avid to vindicate Barack Obama against that upstart Trump who flushed the first Iran deal that it seems as if any deal will do, no matter how catastrophic its consequences could be.

Biden’s handlers should heed the warnings of these eighteen Democrats. But it’s much more likely that they’ll be ignored by the White House and excoriated by the media while the deal is signed, sealed, and delivered. It’s very clear that the Leftist oligarchs in charge do not like dissent. It will accordingly be quite interesting to watch the careers of Elaine Luria, Josh Gottheimer, and the rest.