Will Biden Welcome Iranian Terrorists to America With New Nuclear Deal?

If you thought Biden continuing Barack Obama’s quest to give Iran a path to nuclear weapons was bad enough, his new version of the Iran nuclear deal somehow manages to be even worse.

According to an analysis by the Republican Study Committee reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon., Biden’s nuclear deal is likely to include a loophole that will “allow Iranian nationals linked to terrorism to enter and stay in the United States.”

“The Biden administration is considering a concession that will remove Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) from the U.S.-designated terrorist list,” reports Adam Kredo of the Washington Free Beacon. “Delisting the IRGC will ‘open the gates for Iranian terrorists to enter the United States’ and make it harder for law enforcement agencies to target IRGC affiliates operating in the United States.”

“Removing the IRGC from the Foreign Terrorist Organization list is a non-nuclear related concession to Iran which would reward terrorist blackmail, allow Iranian nationals linked to terrorism to enter and stay in the United States, weaken law enforcement’s ability to go after those providing support or resources to the IRGC, and make it harder to hold those outside U.S. soil criminally accountable for helping the IRGC,” the policy analysis explains.

This concession by Biden has received bipartisan opposition, but Biden has no intentions of going through the constitutionally mandated ratification process because, like Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran, it will never achieve the 66 Senate votes required to ratify a treaty.

Biden’s approach to dealing with Iran seems to be fueled by just doing the opposite of what Trump did. Trump designated the IRGC as a terrorist organization, which prevented Iranian officials with ties to the group from entering the United States.

“Removing the designation will make it easier for those connected to this brutal terrorist organization to enter American communities,” the policy analysis explains. “The removal of the IRGC from the FTO list maintained by the State Department would have a major impact on the ability of law enforcement to disrupt terrorist networks and hold supporters of the IRGC accountable.”