Bernie Sis Nina Turner Calls Manchin & Sinema 'Extremists,' Suggests Takin' It to the Streets

Democrat activist Nina Turner called Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) “extremists” on CNN and urged Presidentish Joe Biden to take his agenda “to the streets.”

Turner made a losing Ohio congressional run last year and previously served as an Ohio State Senator and a member of the Cleveland City Council.

Turner now serves as president of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (CPUSA-Vermont Oblast) Our Revolution political action committee.

I guess she really wants to put the “action” in PAC.

In addition to her lucrative make-work at Our Revolution, Turner was the national co-chair of Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign.

Here’s the clip, courtesy of my colleagues at Townhall:

WATCH: CNN Guest calls Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema "extremists," urges Joe Biden to "take it to the streets." pic.twitter.com/8jv6TUyCDo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 19, 2022

Biden’s agenda officially has the support of 48 senators in a chamber of 100.

Where I come from, 48 vs. 52 ain’t exactly a majority vote.

“Take it to the streets” ain’t exactly an unbreakable code for “violent temper tantrum to get by force what we couldn’t get by legislation.”

Who’s “subverting our democracy now,” tough guy?

As The Spectator’s Stephen Miller put it, “This is the kind of rhetoric from Bernie people that led to a baseball shooting.”

In 2017, Bernie Bro — and domestic terrorist, but I repeat myself — James T. Hodgkinson tried to murder an entire baseball-playing GOP delegation, wounding then-House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and four others.

Scalise had to learn how to walk again after Hodgkinson took his political frustrations to the streets.

Just last week, Turner called Manchin a “soulless coward” and warned that Democrats like him “better not utter one quote from the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as we come up on his birthday.”

That was on yet another CNN appearance in which Turner also advised Biden to “gas up the jet” on Sinema and Manchin.

Well, at least she didn’t tell Biden to “gas up the helicopter.”

CNN seems quite happy to play host to Turner’s inciteful (SWIDT?) rhetoric, and I have yet to find a story where the progressive “firebrand” (CNN’s word) has been called to account by anyone from her own party.

If I were Manchin or Sinema, I’d watch my back.