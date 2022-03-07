Negotiator Says Two Countries Will Benefit From Biden's New Nuke Deal with Iran — Neither of Them Are the U.S.

As I pointed out on Friday, Old Joe Biden’s handlers, in yet another of their endless series of decisions that could easily have catastrophic consequences for ordinary Americans, has turned over the leadership of the Iran nuke deal negotiations in Vienna to a Russian diplomat, Mikhail Ulyanov. What assurance do the blinkered Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his hopelessly America-Last subordinates have that Ulyanov (who, incidentally, shares a name with none other than Vladimir Ilyich Lenin, founder of the Soviet Union, whose original surname was Ulyanov) will fight for the best interests of the United States? None, of course. And now Mikhail Ulyanov has explained, in a video that surfaced on Twitter Sunday, that the deal is shaping up to be terrific — for the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People’s Republic of China.

Shocking video: This is the lead Russian negotiator for the Iran nuclear talks, Mikhail Ulyanov. He's bragging about how Russia, Iran, and China teamed up to deliver huge wins for Iran's nuclear program in Vienna negotiations. pic.twitter.com/oiTOgfh99i — POLARIS (@polarisnatsec) March 6, 2022

Ulyanov said admiringly that “Iranian clerics are fighting for Iranian nuclear – uh, national interests like lions. Indeed, I’m very serious. They fight for every comma, every word, and as a rule quite successfully. I must recognize that.” So the Iranians have for the most part been successful in shaping the deal the way they want it.

How bad is it that the Iranians have gotten what they wanted? It could be unimaginably bad. They’re not haggling over the price of a used car in Vienna. The stakes in this are extremely high here. The Washington Free Beacon reported in mid-December that “an Iranian government-controlled Twitter account posted an image of Israel constructed of matches and included the warning, ‘Just try and you will see.’ The message, also written in Hebrew, is a warning to Israel that if it attempts any attack on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, the hardline regime will start a war. The pack of matches included in the image states, ‘ballistic matchbook,’ an indication that Iran will use its enormous stockpile of advanced long-range missiles to target sites across Israel.”

Even if Israel doesn’t strike Iran, the Islamic Republic has the Jewish state in its crosshairs. Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, tweeted in 2015: “After negotiations, in Zionist regime they said they had no more concern about Iran for next 25 years; I’d say: Firstly, you will not see next 25 years; God willing, there will be nothing as Zionist regime by next 25 years. Secondly, until then, struggling, heroic and jihadi morale will leave no moment of serenity for Zionists.” During Quds Day rallies, as Iranians nationwide chanted “Death to Israel,” officials declared that destroying Israel was “the Muslim world’s top priority.” In Nov. 2021, Brig.-Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi, the spokesman for Iran’s armed forces, boasted: “We will not back off from the annihilation of Israel, even one millimeter. We want to destroy Zionism in the world.”

And now Ulyanov says that everything is going Iran’s way in Vienna. Asked if he thought the deal could be good for Iran, “because there have been different arguments inside the chambers,” Ulyanov responded: “I am absolutely sincere in this regard when I say Iran got much more than it could expect. Much more. Realistically speaking, Iran got more than, frankly, I expected, others expected. This is a matter of fact.”

The bad news doesn’t end there. Ulyanov added that the Communist Chinese had been beneficiaries of America’s suicidal negotiating posture as well: “Our Chinese friends were also very efficient and useful as co-negotiators. We could rely on each other on many, many points. And on many, many points, through the joint efforts, we succeeded. I can recollect dozens of such cases, when on rather serious, significant questions, we managed together to get positive results, close to what we wanted to achieve.”

Ulyanov didn’t elaborate on what exactly he wanted to achieve, but given the fact that tensions between Russia and the United States haven’t been this high since the Cuban Missile Crisis, it is unlikely in the extreme that he is working toward a deal that will actually do anything effective to rein in Iran’s nuclear program or put a damper on that rogue state’s genocidal ambitions. Ulyanov’s Freudian slip is noteworthy: the Iranians, he said, are fighting like lions for “Iranian nuclear – uh, national interests.” The original Obama nuclear deal effectively gave Iran permission to construct nukes after ten years, and even before that point included ridiculous provisions such as Iran’s right under certain circumstances to inspect its own nuclear plants; since the Biden deal is shaping up to be so very much worse, it seems likely that Ulyanov was speaking more precisely the first time: the Iranians are fighting like lions for their nuclear program. And Old Joe Biden’s handlers are handing it to them on a platter of the uranium that Hillary gave to Russia.