Here’s Your Russian Collusion: Biden Working with Russia on New Iran Nuke Deal

Just when you think the Biden administration couldn’t possibly get worse, it finds a way. Gabriel Noronha, a former State Department official, tweeted Wednesday that State, NSC, and European Union officials are warning that “what’s happening in Vienna,” where Biden’s handlers are negotiating a new nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran, “is a total disaster,” and that they’re hoping that “Congress will act to stop the capitulation.”

It’s about as likely that Congress will stop this, of course, as it is that Biden’s handlers will send Donald J. Trump himself to Vienna to handle the negotiations, but there are abundant signs that the new agreement will be far worse than the old one, and directly endanger America and its allies. For one thing, even amidst ever-rising tensions with Russia and punitive sanctions, the administration has turned over leadership of the negotiations to a Russian diplomat, Mikhail Ulyanov. Yes, that’s right: Putin’s man is going to get us a new deal with the mullahs.

The trouble is not coming just from the fact that we are trusting Russia to act in America’s best interests (although America’s best interests have never been a priority for Biden’s handlers, and there is really no reason to believe that they have ever been a priority in the Vienna negotiations). Noronha added: “Led by Rob Malley, the U.S. has promised to lift sanctions on some of the regime’s worst terrorists and torturers, leading officials in the regime’s WMD infrastructure, and is currently trying to lift sanctions on the IRGC itself.”

Robert Malley has won renown and disgust as a man who has never hesitated to kowtow to America’s enemies. Judicial Watch noted back in 2015 that “over the years he has published a number of newspaper opinion pieces urging the United States to reach out and negotiate with terrorist enemies like Hamas, Hezbollah and Muqtada al-Sadr.” Now the Iranian mullahs can be added to that list, but since they won’t sully themselves by dealing directly with the emissaries of the Great Satan, the Russians are helpfully playing intermediary.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo noted the danger of all this absurdity in a tweet last Sunday: “President Biden — stop partnering with Russia to cut a deal with Iran. When China and Russia are on your side of the table negotiating ‘against’ Iran, you are putting America and Israel at risk.” A senior congressional official added on Monday: “It’s obvious that Russia should no longer serve as one of the key intermediaries brokering an Iran deal. We need to be isolating Russia not just economically, but also diplomatically. There is absolutely no chance that Russia has U.S. national security interests in mind when it comes to Iran’s nuclear program.”

Yeah. But Biden’s handlers show no sign of relenting on this. To all appearances, they’re rushing headlong in to a deal with Tehran that would, surprise of surprises, place Russia in a key role, as did the original Obama nuke deal. NBC News explained that “Under one draft interim agreement that sources said Russia presented to Iran, Tehran would be required to stop enriching uranium up to 60 percent purity and dispose of its current stockpile, possibly by exporting it to Russia, along with other restrictions. In exchange, the Iranian government would receive access to billions of dollars in oil revenues frozen in foreign bank accounts, including in South Korea, the sources said.”

So the Russians would get uranium at a time when Vladimir Putin has raised nuclear tensions to a level we have not seen since the Cuban Missile Crisis, and the Islamic Republic, whose leaders finance not just jihad terror groups, but also Leftist groups that work to destabilize Western societies would get billions. What could possibly go wrong?

Then there is the ongoing malevolence of the country that forces its people to chant “Death to America” in mosques every Friday. On Sept. 23, 2015, two months after the nuke deal was finalized, Khamenei published an article entitled “The Idols Will Be Shattered,” illustrated with a drawing of the Statue of Liberty shattered in pieces. In it, he declared, “The idol of the soul, the idol of pride, [and] the idol of sexual lust; the idol of tyranny and subservience; the idol of global tyranny [that is, the U.S.]; the idol of sloth and irresponsibility; and the other idols that shame the precious human soul—a plan that will spring forth from the depths of the heart will shatter them.”

That doesn’t exactly sound as if the JCPOA was a path to peaceful coexistence. And more recently, on Tuesday Khamenei blamed the “Mafia regime” in the United States for the conflict in Ukraine. So in Vienna, Biden’s handlers are now cooperating with a diplomat from one hostile power in order to appease another hostile power. Remember back when we had an administration that worked for Americans?