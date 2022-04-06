Report: Bipartisan Group of Lawmakers Takes on Biden Over Border Crisis

Axios reports that a bipartisan group of lawmakers will be introducing a bill Thursday to stop the Biden administration from lifting Title 42 on May 23, which would worsen the border crisis.

Sen. Krysten Sinema (D-Ariz.) is leading the effort, along with Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.). Sens. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.), John Thune (R-S.D.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Thom Tillis (R-N.C), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W. Va.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) are acting as co-sponsors, the outlet added.

More specifically, the bill will require a 60-day waiting period after the surgeon general tells Congress that the COVID-19 emergency is over. This would presumably give law enforcement more time to prepare for a surge of migrants at the border.

“It just doesn’t seem at all workable that this, that whatever plan they’re working on right now can be ready to implement in a way that is both safe for our border communities and respects the humanitarian crisis that is coming,” Sinema said, according to Axios.

These Democrats deserve an ounce of credit for taking a stand against President Joe Biden. However, more Democrats need to join this effort to help secure the border. They need to pressure Biden to sign this bill if it makes it through Congress, and also encourage long-term solutions in the Southwest.

“It seems highly unlikely it will be adequate by May 23, because of poor logistics,” Sinema said.

The Department of Homeland Security has one estimate that projects 18,000 migrants will be encountered at the border each day, ABC News reported.