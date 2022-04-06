Kenosha, Wisc. Republicans Clean up in Latest Election

You probably know Kenosha, Wisc. as the town where 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse ventilated three anarchists, two of whom gave up the ghost on the spot. The third Antifa prag to get shot, Gaige Grosskreutz, had a bicep vaporized but lived to testify against Rittenhouse. Grosskreutz testified that he drew his gun on Rittenhouse first. Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts, sending a chilling message to Antifa everywhere: f*** around and find out.

Kenosha County held elections on Tuesday, and the people have spoken. Democrats can go home.

After two years in the headlines for various forms of violence, Kenosha has elected a Republican executive for the first time in decades. This is a key light-red swing county in Wisconsin. https://t.co/M4bgvdtmeV — RRH Elections (@RRHElections) April 6, 2022

Voters elected the first female County Executive, Samantha Kerkman, who also happens to be the first Republican elected to the position after decades of Democrat dominance.

FACT-O-RAMA! Though the elections were considered “non partisan,” both candidates have their followings and Kerkman is a Republican.

Kenosha County is a swing county in a swing state. Trump was the first Republican since Nixon to win the county in 2016, and he won by only 238 votes. He won Kenosha County in 2020 by approximately 2,700 votes.

The BLM-Antifa riots in Kenosha were sparked when police shot Jacob Blake seven times as he was reaching into his car to retrieve a knife after police had stopped him for sexually assaulting an ex-girlfriend.

FACT-O-RAMA! Kamala Harris contacted Jacob Blake and told him she was “proud of him.“

In another “non-partisan” race, Republican-backed Maria Lazar spanked incumbent Court of Appeals Judge Lori Kornblum.

A conservative group ran attack ads associating Kornblum with John Chisolm, the District Attorney blamed for giving “inappropriately low” bail to the black supremacist Darryl Brooks, who ran over more than 60 white people, killing six, including five elderly folks and a child, in a Waukesha Christmas parade last year.

A risk assessment of Brooks, who praised Hitler, proved that he would commit more crimes. DA Chisolm KNEW that his woke, Marxist approach to crime would result in murder. He admitted it in an interview.

“Is there going to be an individual I divert, or I put into [a] treatment program, who’s going to go out and kill somebody,” Chisholm asked in 2007. “You bet. Guaranteed. It’s guaranteed to happen. It does not invalidate the overall approach.”

The “overall approach” is to let fiends walk free because, you know, woke.

Kenosha Republican-backed school board candidates won two of three seats. Newcomers Eric Meadows and Kristine Schmaling took two of the three seats up for grabs. The long-time Democrat-backed incumbent, Rebecca Stevens, received the most votes and will keep her post.

ICYMI: Kenosha, WI elected the first GOP County Exec in history. Anti-CRT Republican candidates cleaned up in school board elections. All in Wisconsin. The Dem brand is dead. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 6, 2022

The push to remove Marxists from office is on. We saw Republicans clean house in Virginia last November. Long Island Republicans won four out of four races on the same day. Republicans are expecting a blood bath in the November mid-term elections, which are only 216 days away, but who is counting? I am!

