Risk Assessment Proved Waukesha Terror Suspect Was a Threat; Progressives Let Him Out Anyway—and That's Always Been the Plan

Systemic racism strikes again, but not in the way the left wants you to believe.

Shortly after Waukesha terror suspect Darrell Brooks was arrested for punching and running over his girlfriend in early November, he was given a risk assessment test. The test took many factors into consideration: age, prior convictions and arrests, etc. Brooks is a career criminal and has almost 50 pages of charges against him throughout his life.

The risk assessment test didn’t reveal any surprises. It showed Brooks scored a “6 out of 6” in regards to his likelihood of committing more crimes, and a “4 out of 6” in his likelihood to fail to appear in court.

BREAKING: New documents show Darrell Brooks was assessed a 6/6 risk to the public but the DA let him out anyway due to bail reform and criminal justice policies pic.twitter.com/1VGm7F7S8d — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 2, 2021

Nevertheless, the Milwaukee District Attorney’s office decided to set Brooks’s bail at $1,000. Milwaukee DA John Chisholm would later admit that bail was “inappropriately low” even though his office set it. Duh.

“The state’s bail recommendation, in this case, was inappropriately low in light of the nature of the recent charges and the pending charges against Mr. Brooks,” Chisholm stated after Brooks was arrested for running down roughly 62 white people at the Waukesha Christmas parade, killing six.

Chisholm Knew

Milwaukee DA Chisholm knew his progressive bail reform policies would cost lives. He admitted it in a 2007 interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“Is there going to be an individual I divert, or I put into [a] treatment program, who’s going to go out and kill somebody?” Chisholm stated in 2007. “You bet. Guaranteed. It’s guaranteed to happen. It does not invalidate the overall approach.”

He knew his policies would result in murder. He didn’t care. In fact, it was part of his plan.

Flags will fly at half-staff Thursday to honor the eight-year-old boy. https://t.co/pu7rhyMgMS — WEAU 13 News (@WEAU13News) December 2, 2021

Chisholm knew his commie policies would result in the deaths of innocent people, “Guaranteed.” He further declared that the “guaranteed deaths” don’t “invalidate the overall approach.”

Chisholm has a commie agenda and will happily trade the lives of five elderly people and one eight-year-old child to propagate his pinko plan.

Communist rhetoric almost killed Steve Scalise. Communist rhetoric killed 6 people in Waukesha. Including an 8 year old boy. Communist rhetoric kills people. They have dehumanized you in the minds of tens of millions of Americans. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 27, 2021

FACT-O-RAMA! Kyle Rittenhouse was jailed and held on a $2 million bond for what every sane person knew was a clear-cut example of self-defense. Darrell Brooks, a career criminal, was arrested for the racially-motivated mass murder of white people and is held on $5 million bail. Does that seem fair?

It’s not about fair. Take the word “fair” and throw it out of your vocabulary. Trust me, you won’t get as angry when you read the news.

Some people are appalled that Brooks was let out on low bail. It’s time to stop being appalled by what has become the “new normal.” Career thugs are walking out of jail every day, thanks to commie DAs like John Chisholm, Chicago’s Kim Foxx.

It’s time to be appalled that these apparatchiks were voted into office in the first place. It’s time to vote for Republicans who aren’t afraid to punish all criminals, even those the Democrats like to coddle.