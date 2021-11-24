Woke Waukesha DA Admitted His Bail Reform Would Get Someone Killed, 'It's Guaranteed'

Milwaukee District Attorney John Chisolm knew his radical, “progressive” approach to bail reform would get someone killed. He admitted it in an interview back in 2007.

“Is there going to be an individual I divert, or I put into [a] treatment program, who’s going to go out and kill somebody?” Chisholm said in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “You bet. Guaranteed. It’s guaranteed to happen. It does not invalidate the overall approach.”

Spoken like a true communist.

Chisolm knew people would die because of his bail reform nonsense and did it anyway. Collateral damage for the woke cause. And he kept the bail reform policy intact, even after his first “kill.”

Jeremiah Schoeder had two felony counts against him, one for maintaining a drug den and one for selling heroin. Thanks to Chisolm’s lenient bail laws, Schroeder walked out of court a free man. He was out of jail when he tied off 26-year-old Cassandra Lutz’s arm and shot her up with a lethal dose of heroin.

“Chisholm thinks this program is working,” Bob Lutz said about Cassandra. “Why? Because he wants to look good. He doesn’t care about the individuals like myself or my daughter or my wife, who every time I look at her, she’s crying. I’m not saying my daughter’s perfect. She wasn’t,” Lutz continued, referring to Cassandra as his daughter (she was actually his granddaughter as he and his wife were raising her). “Everybody has faults. OK, but her fault was not to die.”

One would think the death of a troubled young woman at the hands of a legacy heroin dealer would make Chisolm rethink his plan. Nah. He kept it up, and sadly, Wisconsin voters kept him at the helm.

It’s the same BS, woke bail reform that allowed the Waukesha terrorist, Darrell Brooks, out of jail again and again. Today, six paraders are dead, including an eight-year-old boy.

Yes, Brooks is allowed to support Hitler and hate white people. He can’t be jailed for that. But he should have been in jail for running over his girlfriend earlier in November or for the grocery list of crimes he has committed throughout his life.

Also, if a Muslim, spewing hatred of Jews and white people, ran over 45-62 people in a Christmas parade, we would call that a terror attack. CNN calls it an “incident.”

The liberal experiment of bail reform needs to be over. Waukesha is just the latest example of how Democrats like Chisolm allow violent, dangerous criminals out of jail to attack people at will. Chisolm KNEW his radical views would cost lives; he admitted it. He didn’t care. For a communist like Chisolm, it’s all about the narrative. Mad bomb shouts to the lefty news for quacking about Rittenhouse for a year, calling him a racist, white supremacist, etc. but keeping quiet about the REAL, pro-Nazi, racist mass-murderer named Darrell Brooks.