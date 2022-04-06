Tyranny on Auto-Pilot: Psaki Fires Up New Variant COVID Panic Porn

After a far-too-brief fade into the news cycle background, Democrats are beating the new variant COVID-19 panic porn drum again.

White House Spokesditz Jen Psaki got back on the COVID train and — to the surprise of no one who has ever paid attention to Democrats — used the opportunity to try and gouge the taxpayers for more money:

More from ABC News:

After weeks of pleas from the White House for Congress to approve more money toward COVID-19 programs that were at risk of being cut, senators have put forward a new bill for $10 billion. The package, which sets aside money to support the nation’s testing infrastructure and the development of new, variant-specific vaccines, falls far short of the initial $22.5 billion requested by the White House. Sen. Mitt Romney, who has been leading negotiations on the bill for Republicans, announced that the new funding would be paid for entirely by offsets, meeting Republican demands to only use already-approved federal funds instead of spending any more money.

We’re supposed to feel better because it’s money that’s already been appropriated. We’re dealing with the federal government here, so the odds are pretty good that the money will be misspent. The federal behemoth tends to spend money like young Kennedy cousins: constantly and indiscriminately.

Here’s an idea you highway robbers: how about giving that money back to the people you stole appropriated it from?

Early last year — when the delta variant was just a twinkle in Papa COVID’s eye — I wrote that the Democrats were going to use the variants for as long as they could to exert control. I was writing about mandates specifically at the time, but there’s only so much I can cover in one post. We’re all aware of how an inch becomes a mile with them.

The thing is, these viruses are always mutating. It’s the crisis gift that keeps on giving for Democrats. They bank on the fact that much of the public has the same attention span as Biden. Psaki talks about the new variation being more transmissible. So was omicron. To the chagrin of Democrats, that wasn’t the health tragedy they were hoping for.

Sorry Toots, your spooky story is no longer being told in the woods around a dying campfire. It’s broad daylight now, and no one is scared anymore.