Kamala Harris NOT Isolating After Close Contact With COVID-Positive Staffer

On Wednesday, Kamala Harris’ communications director, Jamal Simmons, tested positive for COVID-19 a day after attending the White House Obamacare Extravaganza event with Harris, Biden, and Barack Obama, reports Fox News.

“Jamal was in close contact to [sic] the Vice President as defined by CDC guidance. Jamal is isolating and working from home,” Harris’ press secretary Kirsten Allen said in a statement. “The Vice President will follow CDC guidance for those that have been in close contact with a positive individual and will continue to consult with her physician.”

Last month her husband tested positive for COVID. A few days prior, Barack Obama revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

