Kamala Harris NOT Isolating After Close Contact With COVID-Positive Staffer

By Matt Margolis Apr 06, 2022 6:49 PM ET
On Wednesday, Kamala Harris’ communications director, Jamal Simmons, tested positive for COVID-19 a day after attending the White House Obamacare Extravaganza event with Harris, Biden, and Barack Obama, reports Fox News.

“Jamal was in close contact to [sic] the Vice President as defined by CDC guidance. Jamal is isolating and working from home,” Harris’ press secretary Kirsten Allen said in a statement. “The Vice President will follow CDC guidance for those that have been in close contact with a positive individual and will continue to consult with her physician.”

Despite her tendency to say stupid things, Kamala’s public schedule will continue as previously planned. Last month her husband tested positive for COVID. A few days prior, Barack Obama revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

It seems to me that the White House has every reason to want to keep Kamala out of the spotlight for a while … or forever.

