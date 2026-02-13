West Coast, Messed Coast™ — And Then the Facebook Guy Fled California With His Zuck-Buck Billions

There aren't enough tin-eared speeches that AWFL "First Partner" Jennifer Newsom can utter to somehow make up for her hubby losing another billionaire.

Ima let you finish, Gav, but this latest Newsom disaster is not only getting embarrassing, but it's the most expensive capital flight since, well, probably since American oil companies bugged out of Venezuela with what was left of their companies. Or New Yorkers moved to Florida during COVID.

Welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report, where this week Facebook/Meta's Jeff Zuckerberg and his woke wife bailed out of California, the "Big Game" winners losers, we learned that one can pull off a drive-by shooting with impunity in Portland as long as the vics are Trump supporters, and YouTube will cover for it all, Washington students are let out of school to riot against ICE, and Democrats have California capital FOMO.

Let's get started:

Oh, hey, Hillary

Move aside, let me speak my piece, and then — if I feel like it — Ima let you finish.

The woman who wants to be America's "first partner" elbows her husband, the governor, out of the way to lecture the media on why they should care about killing babies and those pink-adorned women from Abortions.com.

Gavin Newsom‘s wife and California’s official First Karen, Jenifer Siebel Newsom has the nerve to scold the journalists covering the event for not asking Gavin Newsom the right questions.

pic.twitter.com/Cb9f4cwvkn — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) February 11, 2026

Zuck's bucks are gone

Facebook/Meta's Mark Zuckerberg has taken his Zuck bucks out of California. He's re-domiciling in Florida to escape the retroactive and allegedly "temporary" proposed billionaire tax on not just income, but his unrealized potential worth in intellectual property, patents, art that he hasn't sold yet, stock options, and imaginary gains in holdings.

California Democrats such as Silicon Valley representative Ro Khanna, Commie Bernie Sanders, and the AOC wing of the California Democrat Party have embraced the wholesale theft that would result if voters put this stinker initiative on the ballot. Newsom pretends to hate it but has spent zero political capital to vigorously oppose it. So, Zuck's just bought a mansion on Miami's "Billionaire Bunker" to get their mitts off his stuff.

Zuck will be buying a newly completed waterfront mansion in the elite Indian Creek neighborhood, which is home to other high-profile celebrities like Jeff Bezos, Tom Brady, Jared Kushner / Ivanka Trump.



Local RE agents estimate the property is worth $150-200 million. pic.twitter.com/RMvzQrwTGU — Exec Sum (@exec_sum) February 9, 2026

Chamath Palihapitiya, a venture capitalist, former Facebook executive, and co-host of the All In Podcast, has been keeping track of the capital fleeing California.

With Zuck’s move to Florida, California’s total taxable wealth from billionaires has plummeted to well under $1T from over $2T just a few weeks ago. The loss of this tax revenue was totally avoidable but is now forever. All because Gavin Newsom stood motionless as this stupidly written bill, from a fringe union and a handful of socialist academics with an axe to grind, meandered its way into the public conversation without any action from him and freaked everyone out. These were all people that were paying 13%+ in state income tax every year WITH NO COMPLAINTS UNTIL A FEW WEEKS AGO.

Wells Fargo just left as well. I don't know how many states could withstand a loss of a trillion dollars in capital flight. Newsom's disastrously run California will now find out how many middle-class taxpayers will be forced to pick up the slack.

Washington State Democrats are proposing the same kind of millionaire/billionaire tax in the legislature right now.

Touchback

Here's the math you need to know. Winning the Super Bowl for the Seattle Seahawks actually cost QB Sam Darnold a net $71,000 because of the California Jock Tax.

Boomer Esiason did some math and says Darnold gets $175,000 to play the Big Game, but must pay $249,000 in taxes to the state for the privilege of playing it in California.

The former quarterback-turned sports host says the NFL should keep the game out of California because of the Jock Tax.

🚨 ABSOLUTELY INSANE: Sam Darnold just WON the Super Bowl.. and LOST $71k because it was in California



California's jock tax bills him $249K



Boomer Esiason: The NFLPA should shut down ANY future Super Bowls in California!



Super Bowl is in LA Next Year



pic.twitter.com/9VWqSWmOse — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) February 9, 2026

Of course, the NFL could make up the difference to the players by plussing-up pay to make up for the loss if the league insists on playing the game in Cali.

Drive-by "justice"

I've been keeping track of the case out of Portland in which a woman conducted a drive-by shooting against Trump supporters on the streets near the ICE facility. I wrote about it in this story: "Out of Control: Leftist Shoots Right-Wing Livestreamers in Portland in Drive-By Attack Near ICE HQ."

On Feb. 6, a woman who was completely triggered by Trump and ICE supporters standing on the streets near her apartment in the South Waterfront district near downtown Portland, circled the block with her car while howling epithets at the men. Then, 40-50 minutes later, she came back with a gun, in this case a pellet gun (that looked real), and opened fire on a man who goes by the name of Tommyboi. He was hit in the face and arm.

Related: Seattle's Communist Mayor Makes 'Insurrection' Official City Policy

As I reported in this story, the Woman Who Shot Portland Trump Supporters Outside ICE HQ Now Plays Victim, Portland Police only started a major crimes investigation when Tommyboi filed a police report on Monday. But she's much more than a victim. She premeditated the crime in the wildest way.

I highlighted the case on Tuesday's edition of the Adult in the Room Podcast livestream and then interviewed Tommyboi on Thursday's episode. It's worth a watch. But note, YouTube has now forbidden me from livestreaming for two weeks because I dared show the video of the shooter with the gun in her hand committing her violent act.

Here's the "sanitized" version YouTube will allow me to put up.

For the 🎶 children 🎶

Throughout Washington State, teachers unions and school administrators have allowed students to skip class to riot and commit assault and battery on the streets under the guise of protest — all without the approval of parents.

In the Highline School District, the father of a middle schooler was appalled that his son was let out of class to protest.

"I have the right to know where my child goes," he told the amused school board.

MUST WATCH: Washington state Father RIPS @HighlineSchools board members after discovering that his child attended an anti-ICE protest during school hours without parental notification.



"I have the right to know where my child goes. That was taken from me... You exposed him to… pic.twitter.com/K9BWmNhUFA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 12, 2026

Students in the Lake Stevens area of Washington believe that protesting is assault with a deadly weapon. Gee, I wonder what collection of unionistas taught them that?

In the Issaquah School District, students let out of school to do an anti ICE protest beat up a woman who came by to record them.

#EXCLUSIVE: An Eastside mother was brutally assaulted Monday morning by a mob of Issaquah High School students during an anti-ICE classroom walkout.

She says it was totally unprovoked and the cops just watched it all go down without intervening.

This victim fears retaliation so… pic.twitter.com/stIvbJyPIA — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) February 10, 2026

And in San Francisco, teachers are going on strike, but have asked parents not to teach their children anything while they're out on strike. Our own Stephen Kruiser suggests Burn It All Down: SF Teachers Tell Parents Not to Let Kids to Study at Home During Strike.

Oh, and we understand that the student protester who took a polar bear plunge into the frigid Green Lake in Seattle, began to panic, and was taken away in a gurney is doing fine now.

Get your kids out of government schools.

Related: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Anti-ICE Attorneys General — Like This Guy — Met Secretly in Portland

We see what you're doing there, Oregon Democrats

First, Oregon's unfortunately-named governor, Tina Kotek, tried to cram down an "emergency" transportation tax. It didn't work. Then she called a special session to take up the "emergency" again and succeeded in cramming down the unnecessary tax. Then, when the voters struck back and got signatures to put it to a vote on the November election date, Kotek began to see the pickle she was in. Now she's moving the ball again.

I've written about the drama:

West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Spendemic Spreads As States That Went Woke, Now Claim They're Broke

West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Conservatives Come to U of O and Campus Employee Organizes a Mob

And now there's more. PDX Real reports that the greedy, manipulative bastards are now trying to get the vote moved to the much less important May ballots.

I can hear the drum circle chant now: "This is what democracy looks like!"

They haven't ruined everything — yet

Welcome to February firefall in California's Yosemite National Park.

A stunning "firefall" created by the setting sun illuminating Horsetail Fall in Yosemite National Parkpic.twitter.com/Kl9WXeC6Cy — James Lucas (@JamesLucasIT) December 18, 2025

