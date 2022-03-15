Kamala's Husband Tests Positive for COVID

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced on Tuesday. The news comes days after his wife, Kamala Harris, returned from her disastrous trip to Europe.

I’m sure you’re wondering if Kamala Harris has also tested positive. As of right now, the White House says she hasn’t.

“The Vice President tested negative for COVID-19 today and will continue to test,” Harris spokesperson Sabrina Singh said.

Despite testing negative, “out of an abundance of caution” Harris is limiting her schedule for the next few days, which conveniently limits her ability to embarrass the administration for a while.

While in Europe last week, Kamala appeared to suggest that Ukraine is a part of NATO, and awkwardly laughed in response to a question about Ukrainian refugees. Her performance on the world stage was so bad that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s former press secretary, Iuliia Mendel, declared, “It would be a tragedy if this woman won the presidency.”

This development comes days after Barack Obama revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.