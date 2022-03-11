Zelenskyy’s Former Press Secretary Savagely Blasts Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris’s diplomatic mission to Europe did not go as hoped. It was bad enough when she managed to embarrass the United States again, this time during a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw where she laughed in response to a question about the Ukrainian refugee crisis, but now she’s been brutally mocked by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s former Press Secretary Iuliia Mendel.

“It would be a tragedy if this woman won the presidency,” Mendel said while retweeting a video of Kamala Harris’s inappropriate laughter.

“It would be a tragedy if this woman won the presidency.” —President Volodomyr Zelensky’s former Press Secretary Iuliia Mendel https://t.co/IsbiLjodDt pic.twitter.com/gFnbED2PSt — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) March 11, 2022

The tweet has since been deleted. Nevertheless, we can all agree that she is absolutely correct. Though, quite frankly, it’s a tragedy that she’s vice president right now.