News & Politics

Zelenskyy’s Former Press Secretary Savagely Blasts Kamala Harris

By Matt Margolis Mar 11, 2022 3:05 PM ET
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Kamala Harris’s diplomatic mission to Europe did not go as hoped. It was bad enough when she managed to embarrass the United States again, this time during a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw where she laughed in response to a question about the Ukrainian refugee crisis, but now she’s been brutally mocked by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s former Press Secretary Iuliia Mendel.

“It would be a tragedy if this woman won the presidency,” Mendel said while retweeting a video of Kamala Harris’s inappropriate laughter.

The tweet has since been deleted. Nevertheless, we can all agree that she is absolutely correct. Though, quite frankly, it’s a tragedy that she’s vice president right now.

Matt Margolis
Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on GETTR, Truth Social, TwitterFacebook, MeWe, Gab, and Rumble. News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].
Tags: KAMALA HARRIS UKRAINE
TRENDING
Editor's Choice