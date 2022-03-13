BREAKING: Barack Obama Tests Positive for COVID-19

Barack Obama announced Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative,” he tweeted.

“It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down,” he added.

Barack Obama has repeatedly come under fire for flouting COVID restrictions. In the early days of the pandemic, Obama went golfing at a country club days after PSAs recorded by his wife, Michelle Obama, urging African Americans to stay home in order to prevent the spread of COVID, were released.

“Hi, everybody, it’s Michelle Obama. Our communities are among the hardest hit by the coronavirus, and we’ve got to do everything we can to keep each other safe,” Michelle said in one 30-second PSA. “And that means staying home because even if we are not showing any symptoms, we can still spread the virus to others. Let’s keep each other safe by just staying home. Thank you so much and God bless.”

Last summer, Obama also hosted a star-studded birthday party at his home on Martha’s Vineyard. Leaked photos of the party showed guests not wearing face masks or practicing social distancing despite local mandates.

The party occurred just before a surge in COVID infections hit the island, which some believe was connected to the event.

Obama was also responsible for a shortage of N95 respirator masks in the early weeks of the pandemic.

I just thought I’d point that out.