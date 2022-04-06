Premium

[WATCH] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—Netflix Has a New Swindler Documentary Fetish

By Stephen Kruiser Apr 06, 2022 4:20 PM ET

I was recently alerted to a new genre of Netflix stuff to binge by my friend and colleague Megan Fox. We were talking one day, and she mentioned that she’d just watched The Tinder Swindler and then proceeded to explain it to me. I shrugged it off at the time.

via GIPHY

Because I watch so much streaming fare (explained in the video) I eventually got around to exploring the new swindler genre, first with Bad Vegan.

This episode features my musings on swindlers, murderers, and why there isn’t a lot of crossover between the two. There’s other stuff in there too. Have fun with this (I believe) politics-free distraction, my friends. I try to keep these lighthearted, even when I’m talking about serial killers. Everyone is too serious these days.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
Tags: CONSERVATISM
TRENDING
Editor's Choice