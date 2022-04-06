[WATCH] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—Netflix Has a New Swindler Documentary Fetish

I was recently alerted to a new genre of Netflix stuff to binge by my friend and colleague Megan Fox. We were talking one day, and she mentioned that she’d just watched The Tinder Swindler and then proceeded to explain it to me. I shrugged it off at the time.

Because I watch so much streaming fare (explained in the video) I eventually got around to exploring the new swindler genre, first with Bad Vegan.

This episode features my musings on swindlers, murderers, and why there isn’t a lot of crossover between the two. There’s other stuff in there too. Have fun with this (I believe) politics-free distraction, my friends. I try to keep these lighthearted, even when I’m talking about serial killers. Everyone is too serious these days.

Enjoy!