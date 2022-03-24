The Morning Briefing: Democrats' Obsession With Sex and Kids Gets Creepier by the Day

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. It’s impossible to enjoy crab cakes around someone who’s wearing too much Drakkar Noir.

Many of us who have been involved with the conservative side of politics often reminisce about the days when Republicans and Democrats got along better and could hang out socially. We’ve all heard the story about Ronald Reagan and Tip O’Neill being able to enjoy a drink with each other after a long day of going at each other.

That’s so last century.

A big reason for that is that the 21st century Democrats have gone completely bat you-know-what leftist crazy.

It’s easy to have a beer with someone you disagree with over tax policy, not so much with someone who wants to institutionalize talking about sex to 8-year-olds.

The brouhaha over Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill showcases the Democrats at their worst. The Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media have gone all-in on lying about the bill, consistently referring to it as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Paula wrote yesterday about the way that social media is getting into the mix to perpetuate the lies:

In fact, they are bending over backward to promote the “Don’t say gay” disinformation about Florida’s common-sense Parental Rights in Education bill, which should really be named the “anti-groomer” bill, based on the unhinged reactions of leftists. For those who haven’t actually read the bill, the word “gay” is not mentioned once. It simply bans explicit discussions about sex and gender in classrooms with very young children—something that anyone who isn’t a pervert agrees with. That hasn’t stopped the left from weeping and gnashing their teeth and lying about what the bill really says. More than anything, the “don’t say gay” theater has revealed the utter depravity of those on the left who want to indoctrinate young children into an ideology that not only violates the religious beliefs of families and the rights of parents to discuss sensitive topics on their own terms but can also cause great harm to children.

There are some choice examples that follow that in the post.

It is both perplexing and disturbing that the Democrats are so bitterly opposed to a bill that merely wants to keep the sex talk away from first graders. You know, like the television ratings system does. This insistence upon setting aside the ABCs to talk to 6-year-old Timmy about becoming Tammy is beyond the pale.

Most of the stories about the Florida bill involve the media — both mainstream and social — but we know that they both do the bidding of the Democrats. Just last week, California Governor Gavin Newsom got into the mix.

Paula mentioned the “utter depravity of those on the left” and that’s what this is really all about. The Democrats’ evolution on abortion is a perfect example. We’ve gone from Clinton-era Democrats saying that abortion should be “safe, legal, and rare” to them practically advocating for drive-through clinics. Newsom just signed a bill to use taxpayer money to make abortions cheaper.

So much for “rare.”

Back to the Florida bill. There is no sound case to be made for teaching children about sex at an age when they’re still taking naps during school days. It’s disgusting and offensive to decent people, which is why Democrats have to lie about it. If they can get otherwise good people to believe the “Don’t say gay” lie, they have a chance of tricking them into joining their cult of degeneracy.

These people really shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near schools.

Everything Isn’t Awful

In Turkey, a mother used to read lecture notes everyday to her blind daughter, to help her get through law school. On her daughter's graduation day, what did the university do? They gave a degree to the mother as well. pic.twitter.com/1cLTik7L6I — Goodable (@Goodable) March 23, 2022

