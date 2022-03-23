The Kruiser Kabana Episode 171: MSM Doubles Down on Awfulness for Jackson Hearings

In the last episode, I discussed the fact that I wouldn’t weigh in on Ukraine because foreign policy and international affairs aren’t really in my wheelhouse.
This week, I’m back to my old area of expertise stomping grounds, railing against the always-awful American mainstream media.
Predictably, every mainstream outlet in America is engaged in a full-throttle sales pitch to get Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed to the Supreme Court. The advocacy was to be expected but the hacks in the MSM keep getting seedier with each one of these things.
I discuss some of my particular annoyances. I also offer a rather impassioned case for why I keep fighting them. Trust me, I had no idea I could be that awake while the sun was up.
Enjoy!