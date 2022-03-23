Democrats to Consider Altering Primary Calendar to Exclude Too-White Iowa

Iowans from both parties have fought tooth and nail over the years to maintain their state’s position as the earliest electoral contest held to determine the presidential nomination.

And why not? If the Iowa caucuses lost their preeminent position as first in the nation, the state would lose millions of dollars in tax revenue. During the political season, Iowa’s population increases by several thousand with campaigns, media, and hangers-on flooding the state for months. That doesn’t include more than $100 million dollars in political advertising.

So it’s a big deal when, every four years, Democrats threaten to take away Iowa’s unique position as kingmaker because — let’s face it, gang — Iowa is very, very white. And that lack of “diversity” (matched only by the lack of diversity in political thought among Democrats) troubles the good woke Democrats who run the party.

Washington Post: