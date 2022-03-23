How One Bad Teacher Almost Destroyed a New Mexico Family Using the State as a Weapon

Dr. Adam Lowther was a respected high-level nuclear weapons expert in the military until one vengeful teacher decided to destroy his life with false allegations that led to financial and professional ruin, family separation, and years-long court battles. Lowther joined me on my weekly VIP podcast to tell the harrowing tale. (If any of you have not signed up for PJ Media’s VIP, do it now and get access to stunning interviews like this one that you won’t hear anywhere else.)

The Lowther family’s story is terrifying. “In New Mexico, an angry neighbor, dishonest teacher, ex-spouse or anyone can call the Children Youth and Families Department (CYFD) child abuse hotline and knowingly make a false child abuse allegation in retaliation for, well, anything, and it is perfectly legal,” wrote Lowther in the Albuquerque Journal.

“Today the woman who made three false allegations against my 7-year-old son, my wife, and I is free and has never been prosecuted for what is a crime in most states,” he wrote. Of course, even in the states where false reports are illegal, hardly anyone is ever prosecuted or punished for it (see Jussie Smollett).

When the Lowthers enrolled their children in a private Christian academy, they noticed quickly that their daughter’s kindergarten teacher, Betty DuBoise, wasn’t qualified to teach after she sent home newsletters riddled with spelling and grammar errors. After they asked to have their daughter put in someone else’s class, the trouble began.

On Wednesday, August 30, 2017, Mrs. Duboise called CPS and claimed that after she interrogated my daughter on the playground, [Child A] claimed that her seven-year-old brother and I were sexually abusing her. Before continuing, let me state clearly, this alleged playground conversation never occurred. We know this because Mrs. Duboise claimed [Child A] used words that were not in her vocabularly and she incorrectly described our house. Mrs. Duboise would also later admit that she had “never” asked [Child A] “any questions.” This false allegation, which we believe was retaliation for my wife’s expression of discontent, was motivated by Mrs. Duboise’s fear that Jessica would elevate the concern to Nicole Craner, the principal. When Mrs. Duboise spoke to Detective Jacob Wootton of the Bernalillo County Sheriffs Office on September 1, 2017, she gave a false statement to police. It is from this interview that we have specific details from which we can compare Mrs. Duboise’s perjured statements to those of my daughter, who was also interviewed.

The statement above was written by Lowther in a complaint against DuBois to the state licensing board. Due to DuBois’ allegations, the Lowther children were removed from their home, separated from each other, and placed into foster care for eleven months while the slow wheels of justice turned.

The criminal charges against Lowther were eventually dropped, and the Lowther children were returned after being traumatized by the state for no good reason, but not before Lowther’s life was destroyed. Reason reported:

Within three days, the media had gotten a hold of the story. The Albuquerque Journal ran with the headline, “Nuke Expert at Kirtland Accused of Raping 4-Year-Old Girl.” Adam’s mugshot accompanied the article. He was released after a week in jail, but couldn’t return home. He also lost his job and security clearance. “Adverse publicity created by the local news media coverage concerning your charges and allegations has had an adverse effect upon the Department of the Air Force,” wrote Adam’s boss, a general. “Your alleged off-duty criminal misconduct and subsequent publicity cannot be tolerated in your position which requires utmost trust and integrity during the development of Nuclear Deterrence Studies.”

Lowther investigated DuBois and found that she had been convicted of prostitution as well as theft. Neither of those things precluded her from becoming a teacher, according to Lowther’s conversations with the state agency that oversees teachers. Lowther has written several articles in New Mexico publications, asking for changes to the law to protect parents like him and his wife from being targeted for destruction by criminals looking for payback.

Lowther has advocated for the passage of Abby’s Law. “Abby’s Law would read, ‘Any person who violates the provisions of this section pertaining to the duty to report or knowingly makes a false report is guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be sentenced pursuant to NM 31-19-1,'” he wrote in the Santa Fe New Mexican.

The Lowthers are suing the school and the government agencies, including the police, that perpetrated this crime against the family. The legal fight has cost them over $300,000. During the ongoing lawsuit, a judge found that police used intimidation and coercion against Lowther’s wife and several counts alleged are still in play for litigation. Suing the state is very hard to do and government agencies not only have immunity to fall back on but unlimited funds with which to fight citizens who have been wronged by the powerful boot of the government.

This story is riveting.

See the preview below: