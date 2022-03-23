The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 87: How One Family was Torn Apart by a Teacher's False Allegations of Abuse

On today’s podcast, New Mexico father Adam Lowther describes how one teacher, bent on retaliation, was able to tear his family apart using government agencies to do it. Lowther, who has filed lawsuits in order to obtain justice, joins me to talk about the massive corruption in the system that led to this disaster.

“In New Mexico, an angry neighbor, dishonest teacher, ex-spouse or anyone can call the Children Youth and Families Department (CYFD) child abuse hotline and knowingly make a false child abuse allegation in retaliation for, well, anything, and it is perfectly legal,” wrote Lowther in the Albuquerque Journal.

Lowther’s family was targeted by a vengeful teacher with a criminal background. “Today the woman who made three false allegations against my 7-year-old son, my wife, and myself is free and has never been prosecuted for what is a crime in most states.”

The pattern of abuse by child welfare offices across the country is widely known.

“What makes so many cases like mine absurd is that CYFD knows that its child abuse hotline is widely used as a tool of retaliation. According to CYFD, 72% of calls it investigates are unsubstantiated. This means three innocent families in New Mexico face a traumatic investigation for every one case of actual abuse.”

Tune in for the chilling account of one family’s nightmare with the state.