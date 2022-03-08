The Morning Briefing: Tone-Deaf Team Biden Responds to High Gas Prices With Electric Car Sales Pitch

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I really don’t know what the heck they’re trying to accomplish with the whole dried fruit thing.

I have long had the good fortune of never having to deal with a work commute, unless, of course, one considers air travel to gigs as a commute. Still, I’ve been blessed to have spent a quarter of a century in Los Angeles without having to endure sitting on the 405 for hours a day, gaining a deeper understanding of road rage with each passing minute.

Never have I been more grateful to not have to leave my house much as I am here in Joe Biden’s America, with gas prices hiking up to vertiginous heights. It’s quite economical to only have to travel from my bedroom to my living room office each morning.

Because nothing can work out too well anymore — especially while the Biden clown car is in charge — the gas price nightmare is coinciding with American workers actually heading back to their offices after a couple of years of mostly remote work.

Fret not, working men and women of the Republic, the court at Versailles trotted out its two dimmest bulbs not named Joe Biden — Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg — on Monday to offer an easy fix. Chris wrote about the Mayor Pete portion of the Grand Solution:

When will we ever learn not to fret over what’s going on in the world? Our Democrat party overlords know what’s best for us, and all we have to do is simply follow their suggestions. After all, their solutions are so simple. Take high gas prices for example. So many of us peons worry about the skyrocketing price of gas at the pump, but America’s brilliant Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has a fix for gas prices that’s so easy it’s almost ridiculous. Why, you just need to buy an electric vehicle, you silly goose. “Clean transportation can bring significant cost savings for the American people as well,” Buttigieg said in a speech. “Last month, we announced a $5 billion investment to build out a nationwide electric vehicle charging network so that people from rural to suburban to urban communities can all benefit from the gas savings of driving an EV.”

Pre-Bat Flu pandemic, I wasn’t much given to conspiracy theories but now it’s not a stretch to believe that these climate church freaks are trying to price us out of functional fossil fuels and into electric vehicles.

As Chris points out in his post, the entry price into the electric vehicle life isn’t a real economic boon for someone trying to make ends meet. Of course, this administration isn’t very adept at reading the room. It’s safe to say that Mayor Pete doesn’t go within 100 yards of an electric vehicle unless it’s for a photo op.

Electric vehicles may very well be the future, but they aren’t the present, at least not in any capacity that could bring wide-scale relief from current gas prices. Mayor Pete’s suggestion is merely further evidence that this administration doesn’t have solutions to any of the problems it is causing. Team Biden has nothing but platitudes, agendas, and enough cluelessness to fill the Pacific Ocean.

I’ll be extra super staying home for a while.

