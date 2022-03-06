3 Uncomfortable Questions About Biden and Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

Do you ever just sit and think about what’s going on in the world right now and wonder why things are playing out the way they are? Donald Trump insists that Russia wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine if he had still been president. Most Americans agree, and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy even blames Biden for the invasion. So this sparks many questions, and some of them are a bit uncomfortable, but I have to ask them anyway.

Biden knew that gas prices would spike if Russia invaded Ukraine. He’s warned us about this for weeks, actually.

“I will not pretend this will be painless,” Biden said in mid-February, before the invasion. “There could be impact on our energy prices, so we are taking active steps to alleviate the pressure on our own energy markets and offset rising prices.”

Yet he made no meaningful effort to thwart the invasion—and that’s not me talking. That’s what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes too.

“You tell me 100% that there will be war in a few days’ time. What are you waiting for?” Zelenskyy said in February before the invasion. “We will not need your sanctions after there is a bombardment, or after our state is shot at, or if we have no more borders, we do not have an economy, or parts of our state is occupied.”

On Saturday, Zelenskyy told members of Congress that “If [the United States] had started sanctions months ago, there would not have been war.”

It sure feels like if Biden really didn’t want Putin to invade Ukraine, he could have prevented it.

Why does Biden want oil from dictators, not the United States?

Have you noticed that, in response to Russia invading Ukraine, Biden has sanctioned everything but Russian oil? ABC News’s Jonathan Karl noticed and is also baffled by it.

“The question of banning the import of oil and gas from Russia. It is not insignificant,” he said. “We actually take in more petroleum from Russia than we do from Saudi Arabia. It’s extraordinary […] for all the sanctions that have been imposed, and they have been unprecedented on Russia, to sanction everything but the thing that drives our economy.”

And Biden handed it to them on a platter. When Biden took office, he hampered domestic energy production by not only killing the Keystone XL pipeline but by halting oil and gas leases in the United States. Then he waived sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Our energy needs haven’t changed, but because of Biden, we’re relying more on other countries for oil, even those who are our enemies.

“Why is Joe Biden more interested in getting oil from Russia, Iran, and Venezuela than the United States?” asks the House Judiciary GOP Twitter account? Fantastic question, isn’t it? I wish I had a good answer. The only way to embargo Russian oil and prevent gas prices from skyrocketing even more is to jumpstart domestic production. But he doesn’t want to do that. We have the oil; he just doesn’t want to get it. So why does he want to enrich our enemies?

Are higher energy prices Biden’s endgame?

The last time we saw energy prices this high was under Barack Obama. Is that really a coincidence? Under Obama, we had gas prices between $3.50 and $4 per gallon for three years straight. While it impeded our economic recovery, it was very convenient for Obama’s push for a new green economy—just as the high gas prices resulting from this war are convenient for Biden’s own push for a green economy.

And the Biden administration has given away their endgame multiple times.

“Look, our view is that the rise in gas prices over the long term makes an even stronger case for doubling down on our investment and our focus on clean energy options, so we are not relying on the fluctuations and OPEC and their willingness to put more supply and meet the demand in the market,” White House Press Secretary Psaki said in November.

Interesting, isn’t it? Oh, but there’s more.

When Biden warned that the Russian invasion of Ukraine would cause gas prices to rise up even more, he also said the quiet part out loud. “I don’t see anything that’s going to happen in the meantime that’s going to significantly reduce gas prices,” he said. “But the answer ultimately is — ultimately meaning the next three or four years — is investing in renewable energy.”

Well, how do you like that? It all comes down to green/renewable energy. A sector that overwhelmingly supports Democrats. Let’s not forget, under the Obama-Biden administration, there were $80 billion in clean energy loans, grants, and tax credits available for companies that were handpicked by Obama and Biden (remember Solyndra?), and it just so happens that they favored companies that supported the Obama-Biden campaign over those that didn’t.

Is it really so hard to believe that Biden would allow a war to happen to justify billions in green energy handouts to companies that helped his campaign?