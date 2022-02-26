America Recognizes Biden's Weakness

At CPAC 2022, there’s a lot of pro-Trump attire around, and one message in particular has stood out to me more than any other.

It’s not “Let’s Go Brandon,” though there is plenty of that, for sure.

No, the slogan that I’ve seen on hats and shirts and banners that stuck out the most has been: Trump Was Right.

And boy, was he.

As it happened, Russia invaded Ukraine while conservative activists nationwide were gathered here in Orlando, and in addition to being an indictment of Joe Biden’s foreign policy and overall incompetence, it is proof that Trump’s approach to foreign policy was superior. “If I were in Office, this deadly Ukraine situation would never have happened,” Trump said Thursday.

Trump was right. Despite the constant attacks from the media and the Democrats, Trump’s America First foreign policy kept us and our allies safe. But it’s not just Trump who recognizes this. According to a new Harvard Center for American Political Studies (CAPS)-Harris Poll, the voters agree with him.

The poll found that 62 percent of voters believe that Putin wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine if Trump were still in office. Broken down by party, things get even more interesting. Thirty-eight percent of Democrats believe that Trump would have deterred Putin. While this is much less than the 85 percent of Republicans who believe this, that’s still a surprisingly high number of Democrats who clearly believe that Biden was ineffective at stopping Putin, while believing that Trump would have been.

It makes sense, considering that Biden has essentially let Putin do whatever he wants. Biden canceled the Keystone XL pipeline before waiving sanctions on the Nord Stream 2, Russia’s natural gas pipeline. Russia seems to be able to do whatever it wants with Joe Biden in the White House, and even members of his own party can see it.

While running for president, Biden claimed that he was the candidate who was tough enough to stand up to Putin. “Vladimir Putin doesn’t want me to be President,” Biden tweeted in February 2020. “He doesn’t want me to be our nominee. If you’re wondering why — it’s because I’m the only person in this field who’s ever gone toe-to-toe with him.”

In 2019, Biden also claimed, “Putin knows that when I am president of the United States his days of tyranny and trying to intimidate the United States and those in Eastern Europe are over.”

However, 59 percent of Americans say they believe that Putin invaded Ukraine because he saw weakness in Biden.

At CPAC, former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell blasted the Biden administration’s weakness, and called for a return of the “muscular diplomacy” we had under Trump. “We desperately need new, creative, visionary, diplomacy, muscular diplomacy, to secure meaningful peace when a conflict arises,” Grenell said. “Europe has seen its borders rewritten this week under Joe Biden, and in 2014 when Barack Obama was president,” he said. “And yet the left continues to mock the American First diplomatic strategy.”

Meanwhile, as war wages in eastern Europe because Biden couldn’t (or wouldn’t) stand up to Putin, Biden is trying to distract Americans from his weakness on the world stage by announcing his Supreme Court nominee—as if we wouldn’t know what he was up to. America sees that Biden is weak and there’s nothing he can do to hide it. Let’s hope that America can take three more years of this.