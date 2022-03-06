Ukraine President Zelenskyy Blames Biden for Russia's Invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thinks that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could have been prevented, and blames the Biden administration for letting it happen.

“If you had started sanctions months ago, there would not have been war,” Zelenskyy said during his Zoom call with members of Congress Saturday morning, a Senate source told the New York Post.

The Biden administration refused to unleash sanctions on Russia, even though several officials, including Zelenskyy, had said that sanctions could have prevented the invasion from happening.

“You tell me 100% that there will be war in a few days’ time. What are you waiting for?” Zelensky said in February before the invasion. “We will not need your sanctions after there is a bombardment, or after our state is shot at, or if we have no more borders, we do not have an economy, or parts of our state is occupied.”

Zelenskyy also asked for lethal aid from the U.S. and an oil embargo on Russian oil, however the Biden administration has been reluctant to support such a move, as doing so would contribute to the already high gas prices going even higher and the president’s approval ratings going even lower. The United States is spending roughly $74 million daily for Russian oil. Why are we doing that? When Biden took office, the United States was a net exporter of energy. Now we’re not. Why is that? Why did Biden put us in a position to enrich Russia at the expense of our national security and the expense of our allies?

“What, if anything, does Putin have on Biden?” asks PJ Media’s Kevin Downey Jr. “Or, what does the Biden crime family gain from standing by as Putin re-assembles the Soviet Union?”

Indeed.